BCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 Bohemian CC vs Prague CC Kings - Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

BCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 | The new ECN Czech Super Series is a mammoth 16 team event, kicking off on June 13, with 40 high octane T10 matches spread over five weekends, climaxing with “Finals Day” in the Czech capital Prague on July 12. The COVID-19 lockdown has seen the cricket programme decimated worldwide. However, the Czech Cricket Union and the ECN will provide light at the end of the tunnel by bringing exciting live cricket from a country where the Coronavirus situation improved markedly as a result of the strict restrictions that were put in place earlier in the year
BCC vs PCC ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
BCC vs PCC ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 Match Details
June 13 – 7:30 PM IST at Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague
BCC vs PCC ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 Weather Conditions
Pitch Type: Astro | Weather Conditions Expected: Possible storms, 23°C
BCC vs PCC ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 My Dream11 Team
BCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Hilal Ahmad
BCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan (CAPTAIN), Sudhir Gladson, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar
BCC vs PCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Ravindra Singh Bist, Prakash Sadasivan, Javed Iqbal (VICE CAPTAIN)
BCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Sameera Maduranga, Waheed Ur-Rehman, Arif Javed
BCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Bohemian CC: Muhammad Zubair (WK), Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Pratap R Jagtap, Javed Iqbal (C), Ravindra Singh Bist, Abul Farhad, Ali Waqar, Waheed Ur-Rehman, Waseem Sardar Khan, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria.
Prague CC Kings: Hilal Ahmad (WK), Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara, Sudhir Gladson, Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, Arun Ashokan (C), Prakash Sadasivan, Martin Glew, Manish Sahijwani, Sameera Maduranga, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Suditha Udugala.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
BCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 Bohemian CC vs Prague CC Kings - Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips
