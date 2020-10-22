- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedMatch Ended84/8(20.0) RR 4.2
BCC vs PKCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC vs Pakcelona CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
BCC vs PKCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BCC vs PKCC Dream11 Best Picks / BCC vs PKCC Dream11 Captain / BCC vs PKCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 22, 2020, 10:48 AM IST
Team Bengali CC have multiple outings lined up for the day, with the first one being played against Pakcelona CC| The ECS T10 Barcelona game, scheduled to begin at 12.30pm IST on Thursday, October 22, will take place at the Montjuic Ground. Bengali CC have not been lucky throughout the series. While the ECS T10 Barcelona has progressed to its 33rd match, BCC has failed to score a single victory in the series so far. They lost the first match to Catalunya Tigers CC, while Fateh CC took over the second match against BCC. Struggling at the bottom of Group A, BCC have a chance to change their fate today with three possible wins in the day.
Pakcelona CC, on the other hand, are placed 6th in the Group A points table, with just two points. PKCC lost their previous outing against Hawks CC. Their luck has worked in just one of the four matches they have played so far.
BCC vs PKCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC vs Pakcelona CC Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.
BCC vs PKCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC vs Pakcelona CC: Live Score / Scorecard
BCC vs PKCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC vs Pakcelona CC: Match Details
October 22 – 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona
ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs PKCC Dream11 team for Bengali CC vs Pakcelona CC
ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs PKCC Dream11 team for Bengali CC vs Pakcelona CC captain: Riaz Howlader
ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs PKCC Dream11 team for Bengali CC vs Pakcelona CC vice-captain: Shahzad Khan
ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs PKCC Dream11 team for Bengali CC vs Pakcelona CC wicketkeeper: Shafiqur Rehman
ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs PKCC Dream11 team for Bengali CC vs Pakcelona CC batsmen: Ishtiaq Nazir, Omar Ali, Rameez Mehmood
ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs PKCC Dream11 team for Bengali CC vs Pakcelona CC all-rounders: Riaz Howlader, Alauddin Siddique, Shahzad Khan, Adeel Ahmed
ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs PKCC Dream11 team for Bengali CC vs Pakcelona CC bowlers: Mosaraf Hossain, Azeem Azam, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman
BCC vs PKCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC playing 11 against Pakcelona CC: Shafiqur Rehman (WK), Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Riaz Howlader, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Jahid Hasan, Mosaraf Hossain, Tuhin Motalab, Alauddin Siddique, Md Mahbubul Alam
BCC vs PKCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona CC playing 11 against Bengali CC: Ishtiaq Nazir, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Rameez Mehmood, Azeem Azam, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Jahanzaib Asghar, Muhammad Adnan, Shahzad Khan, Adeel Ahmed, Khurram Javeed, Adalat Ali
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking