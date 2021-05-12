- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
BCC vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECB T10 Prague League match, May 12 12:30 pm IST
Check here BCC vs PSM Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Prague League match 33 between Bohemian CC and Prague Spartans Mobilizers. Also, check the schedule of the Bohemian CC vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 12, 2021, 10:59 AM IST
BCC vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague match between Bohemian CC and Prague Spartans Mobilizers: In the 33rd match of European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Prague, Bohemian CC will play host to Prague Spartans Mobilizers on Thursday. The match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground and will kick-start at 12:30 pm (IST).
Bohemian are having a disappointing season so far. BCC have won just two out of their opening six games and are placed at the third spot in ECS T10 Group A points table. In their previous encounter, BCC were hammered by Prague Spartans Mobilizers by seven wickets.
On the other hand, Prague Spartans Mobilizers are sitting at the fourth spot in Group A table. The Spartans Mobilizers have played six games so far this season and were at the losing end four times. However, the last these two sides met, Prague Spartans Mobilizers were victorious.
Ahead of the match between Bohemian CC and Prague Spartans Mobilizers; here is everything you need to know:
BCC vs PSM Telecast
Not televised in India
BCC vs PSM Live Streaming
The match between BCC vs PSM is available to be streamed live on Fan code.
BCC vs PSM Match Details
The match will be played on Tuesday, May 12 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The game will start at 12:30 pm (IST).
BCC vs PSM captain, vice-captain:
Captain: Javed Iqbal
Vice-Captain: Saurabh Kakaria
BCC vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Nabeel
Batsmen: Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Vaibhav Naukudkar
All-rounders: Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Bist, Arun Konda, AL Mahmud
Bowlers: Saurabh Kakaria, Ali Waqar, Ashok Kumar Reddy
BCC vs PSM probable playing XI:
Bohemian CC: Saqlain Mukhtar, Ali Waqar, Zahid Mahmood, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Imran ul-Haq, Pratap Jagtap, Waseem Khan, Saurabh Kakaria, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair
Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Ashok Kumar Reddy, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Naveen Purandhar, Siddharth Sharma, Suresh Kuramboyina, Arun Konda, Al Mahmud, Mani Paduru, Kapil Kumar, Ajhar Alam
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking