BCC vs PSV Dream11 Team ECN Czech Super Series T10 Bohemian CC vs Prague Spartans Vanguards – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 11, 2020

BCC vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series T10 | ECN Czech Super Series is a new competition encompassing 40 high-octane T10 matches, coming to an exciting climax this weekend. Four group winners, Bohemian CC, Brno Rangers, Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Barbarians Vandals meet at the ECN Czech Super Series Championship weekend in the Czech capital Prague. Bohemian CC became the first team into the final stages after overcoming Prague CC Kings in a gripping final at the newly-christened Scott Page Field in Prague. Week two proved equally as entertaining at the picturesque Velvary Cricket Ground with Prague Spartans Vanguards marching past Prague CC Knights to seal their spot. Next up, Prague Barbarians Vandals demolished Prague CC Rooks to advance, while Brno Rangers powered to the final qualifying spot on home soil last weekend.
BCC vs PSV ECN Czech Super Series T10 Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
BCC vs PSV ECN Czech Super Series T10 Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
BCC vs PSV ECN Czech Super Series T10 Match Details
July 11 – 1:30 PM IST from Scott Page Field, Prague
BCC vs PSV ECN Czech Super Series T10 My Dream11 Team
BCC vs PSV Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: PR Jagtap
BCC vs PSV Dream11 Team Batsmen: JSS Mukhtar, P Bhalodiya, K Venkataswamy
BCC vs PSV Dream11 Team All-rounders: RS Bist, A Farhad, S Bhuiyan (CAPTAIN), P Ganesan (VICE CAPTAIN)
BCC vs PSV Dream11 Team Bowlers: WS Khan, A Waqar, FA Shaikh
BCC vs PSV Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Bohemian CC JSS Mukhtar, A Waqar, GM Hasanat, S Bhuiyan, RS Bist, A Farhad, J Iqbal, Z Mahood, PR Jagtap, W Ur-Rehman, WS Khan.
Prague Spartans Vanguards S Sengupta, K Venkataswamy, P Ganesan, V Jagannivasan, P Bhalodiya, N Tyagi, FA Shaikh, G Kumar, K Ekambaram, SR Bemmireddy, S Wani.
