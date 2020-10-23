BCC vs UCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC vs United CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
RAJ
HYD156/2(20.0) RR 7.7
Hyderabad beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedMatch Ended84/8(20.0) RR 4.2
KOL
BLR85/2(20.0) RR 4.2
Bangalore beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
BCC vs UCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC vs United CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
BCC vs UCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BCC vs UCC Dream11 Best Picks / BCC vs UCC Dream11 Captain / BCC vs UCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 23, 2020, 8:57 AM IST
BCC vs UCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC vs United CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Bengali CC, currently placed at the last spot in the point table, will welcome the Group A leaders United CC in the next ECS T10 Barcelona outing. It must be noted that the host team have not won a single match till now while the guest team have only lost one out of the total five matches it has played. ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC vs United CC will be played on Thursday, October 22, at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. The fixture will commence from 8:30 PM IST.
As far as performance is concerned, BCC is at the last spot with one point. The team have played two matches, out of which they have lost one match while the other one has been a draw. In their last outing, Bengali CC tied with Fateh CC. The Golden Ball in the match was won by Fateh CC.
United CC on the other hand has played a total of five matches and have been on the winning side of four of them. The team have a total of eight points. In the last match, United CC defeated Hawks CC by six wickets.
BCC vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC vs United CC Live Streaming
Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
BCC vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC vs United CC Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
BCC vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC vs United CC: Match Details
October 22 - 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona
ECS T10 Barcelona, BCC vs UCC Dream11 team for Bengali CC vs United CC
ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction for Bengali CC vs United CC captain: Muhammad Ehsan
ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction for Bengali CC vs United CC vice-captain: Jaspreet- Singh
ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction for Bengali CC vs United CC wicket keeper: Muhammad Ehsan
ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction for Bengali CC vs United CC batsmen: Raja Umer Abbas, Sheroz Ahmed, Rakesh Kumar Banga
ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction for Bengali CC vs United CC all-rounders: Sachin, Raja Umer Abbas, Sheroz Ahmed, Jaspreet Singh
ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction for Bengali CC vs United CC bowlers: Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Aziz Mohammad Babarkrkhail
BCC vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC playing 11 against United CC: Manpreet- Singh (WK), Jatinder- Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Rakesh kumar Banga, Sonu Lal, Pardeep Singh, Mandeep- Singh, Gurjit- Singh, Jaspreet- Singh
BCC vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC playing 11 against Bengali CC: Muhammad Ehsan (WK), Khalid Ahmadi, Aziz Mohammad Babarkrkhail, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar,Sumair Safdar Khan, Amar Shakoor Jan, Muhammad Sheraz, Hikmat Khan-II, Sachin, Raja Umer Abbas, Sheroz Ahmed
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking