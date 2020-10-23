BCC vs UCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BCC vs UCC Dream11 Best Picks / BCC vs UCC Dream11 Captain / BCC vs UCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

BCC vs UCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC vs United CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Bengali CC, currently placed at the last spot in the point table, will welcome the Group A leaders United CC in the next ECS T10 Barcelona outing. It must be noted that the host team have not won a single match till now while the guest team have only lost one out of the total five matches it has played. ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC vs United CC will be played on Thursday, October 22, at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. The fixture will commence from 8:30 PM IST.

As far as performance is concerned, BCC is at the last spot with one point. The team have played two matches, out of which they have lost one match while the other one has been a draw. In their last outing, Bengali CC tied with Fateh CC. The Golden Ball in the match was won by Fateh CC.

United CC on the other hand has played a total of five matches and have been on the winning side of four of them. The team have a total of eight points. In the last match, United CC defeated Hawks CC by six wickets.

BCC vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC vs United CC Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

BCC vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC vs United CC Live Score / Scorecard

BCC vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC vs United CC: Match Details

October 22 - 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona, BCC vs UCC Dream11 team for Bengali CC vs United CC

ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction for Bengali CC vs United CC captain: Muhammad Ehsan

ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction for Bengali CC vs United CC vice-captain: Jaspreet- Singh

ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction for Bengali CC vs United CC wicket keeper: Muhammad Ehsan

ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction for Bengali CC vs United CC batsmen: Raja Umer Abbas, Sheroz Ahmed, Rakesh Kumar Banga

ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction for Bengali CC vs United CC all-rounders: Sachin, Raja Umer Abbas, Sheroz Ahmed, Jaspreet Singh

ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction for Bengali CC vs United CC bowlers: Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Aziz Mohammad Babarkrkhail

BCC vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC playing 11 against United CC: Manpreet- Singh (WK), Jatinder- Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Rakesh kumar Banga, Sonu Lal, Pardeep Singh, Mandeep- Singh, Gurjit- Singh, Jaspreet- Singh

BCC vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC playing 11 against Bengali CC: Muhammad Ehsan (WK), Khalid Ahmadi, Aziz Mohammad Babarkrkhail, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar,Sumair Safdar Khan, Amar Shakoor Jan, Muhammad Sheraz, Hikmat Khan-II, Sachin, Raja Umer Abbas, Sheroz Ahmed