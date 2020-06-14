BCC vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 Bohemian CC vs United CC - Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

BCC vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 | The new ECN Czech Super Series is a mammoth 16 team event, kicking off on June 13, with 40 high octane T10 matches spread over five weekends, climaxing with “Finals Day” in the Czech capital Prague on July 12. The COVID-19 lockdown has seen the cricket programme decimated worldwide. However, the Czech Cricket Union and the ECN will provide light at the end of the tunnel by bringing exciting live cricket from a country where the Coronavirus situation improved markedly as a result of the strict restrictions that were put in place earlier in the year
BCC vs UCC ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
BCC vs UCC ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 Match Details
June 14 – 1:30 PM IST at Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague
BCC vs UCC ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 Weather Conditions
Pitch Type: Astro | Weather Conditions Expected: Possible storms, 23°C
BCC vs UCC ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 My Dream11 Team
BCC vs UCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Abhimanyu Singh (VICE CAPTAIN)
BCC vs UCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Shyamal Joshi, Zahid Mahood
BCC vs UCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan (CAPTAIN), Javed Iqbal
BCC vs UCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Ali Waqar, Arpan Shukla, Mustafa Nawab, Chaitanya Parchure
BCC vs UCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Bohemian CC: Muhammad Nabeel (WK), Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Javed Iqbal (C), Ravindra Singh Bist, Ali Waqar, Zahid Mahood, Waheed Ur-Rehman, G M Hasanat, Saurabh Kakaria.
United CC: Abhimanyu Singh (WK), Vamsi Elugula, Shyamal Joshi, Pramod Bagauly, Rhuturaj Magare, Kunal Deshmukh, Neelesh Pandit (C), Arpan Shukla, Mustafa Nawab, Abhishek Deshpande, Chaitanya Parchure.
