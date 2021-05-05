CRICKETNEXT

BCC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs For ECS T10 2021, May 5 12:30 PM IST

Check here BCC vs VCC Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's ECS T10 2021 Match 9 Match. Also check the schedule of Bohemian CC and Vinohrady CC

BCC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 18 between Bohemian CC and Vinohrady CC: The 9th match of the ECS T10 Prague will see Bohemian CC taking on Vinohrady CC on Wednesday, May 5 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, in Prague.

Bohemian CC head into this fixture after a seven-wicket defeat to Prague CC Kings in their last match. They had earlier lost both their first two matches and are currently placed in the penultimate position in the Group A points table. On the other hand, Vinohrady CCare on a good form of run in the tournament so far. They have won both their opening matches and are currently sitting at the top of the Group A points table.

The weather is expected to remain fair and clear for the entire day. The temperature is expected to hover around 10°C on the matchday with 58 percent humidity and 23 km/hr wind speed. The pitch on offer favours the batsmen. High scores are pretty common at the venue and the surface does not offer much to both pacers and spinners.

The ECS T10 BCC vs VCC game is scheduled to start at 12:30pmIST.

BCC vs VCC Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Brescia 2021 tournament can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.

BCC vs VCC Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, May 5 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, in Prague. The game will start at 12:30 PM IST.

BCC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Siddarth Goud

Vice-captain: Ritik Tomar

Wicketkeeper: Chris Pearce

Batsmen: Frederick Heydenrych, Ritik Tomar, Saqlain Mukhtar

All-rounders: Siddarth Goud, Javed Iqbal,Muhammad Nabeel,Shubhranshu Chaudhary

Bowlers: Yashkumar Patel, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Saurabh Kakaria

BCC vs VCC Probable XIs

Bohemian: Javed Iqbal (C), Ravindra Singh Bist, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair, Pratap Jagtap (WK), Ali Waqar, Waseem Khan, Saurabh Kakaria, Muhammad Usman

Vinohrady: Siddarth Goud (C), Chris Pearce (WK), Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ben Boulton-Smith, Yashkumar Patel, Vikrant Godara, Sarbojeet Bhowmick

