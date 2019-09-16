BCCI Accepts Karthik's Apology on Violation of Contract Clauses, Matter Closed
The BCCI accepted Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik's unconditional apology for violating a clause of his central contract by watching a Caribbean Premier League match from a participating team's dressing room.
