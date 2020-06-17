BCCI Accuses ICC President Shashank Manohar of Deliberately Causing Confusion over T20 World Cup

The BCCI has accused ICC president Shashank Manohar of deliberately causing confusion over the status of the T20 World Cup.
The ICC had decided to wait another month before taking a call on the event after a board meeting held earlier this month.
The cash-rich Indian board believes delaying a call on the matter will interrupt preparations for the IPL.
"Why is the outgoing ICC chairman (Manohar) creating confusion? If the host cricket board doesn't want to conduct T20 World Cup, why will it take a month to announce the decision? Is he trying to hold BCCI to ransom?" a senior BCCI official told PTI.
"It's just not about the BCCI or the IPL. If ICC announces the postponement during this month, even those member nations whose players are not a part of IPL can plan their bilateral series in that window. The delay in decision-making will hurt everybody."
The BCCI vs Manohar feud is not new. The Nagpur-based lawyer's frosty relationship with another former BCCI president N Srinivasan is believed to be the root cause of the tensions.
"He has been a former BCCI president, who worked against our interest. BCCI's revenue share was reduced despite the country contributing to ICC's revenue," the official said.
Another veteran official, who has seen Manohar operate in BCCI for years, has a question for the ICC chairman.
"Why do you thrive in confusion? I want to ask Mr Manohar. The current situation is only increasing the confusion, creating a number of dilemmas," he said.
The other question that BCCI mandarins are asking is why the process of nomination for the next chairman has not been officially announced.
"There have been a couple of ICC Board meetings but things like e-mail leaks and investigation gained precedence over announcement of nomination process. If you ask me, I will never be sure till Manohar relinquishes the chairman's post and not seek a third term," the veteran official said.
