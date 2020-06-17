Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

BCCI Accuses ICC President Shashank Manohar of Deliberately Causing Confusion over T20 World Cup

The BCCI has accused ICC president Shashank Manohar of deliberately causing confusion over the status of the T20 World Cup.

Cricketnext Staff |June 17, 2020, 7:12 PM IST
BCCI logoBCCI will look to chalk out a plan to begin the skill-based training program at the local with the help of the State Cricket Associations (AFP PHOTO)

The BCCI has accused ICC president Shashank Manohar of deliberately causing confusion over the status of the T20 World Cup.

The ICC had decided to wait another month before taking a call on the event after a board meeting held earlier this month.

The cash-rich Indian board believes delaying a call on the matter will interrupt preparations for the IPL.

"Why is the outgoing ICC chairman (Manohar) creating confusion? If the host cricket board doesn't want to conduct T20 World Cup, why will it take a month to announce the decision? Is he trying to hold BCCI to ransom?" a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Also Read: Everybody is Looking Forward to IPL 2020 Taking Place - Irfan Pathan

"It's just not about the BCCI or the IPL. If ICC announces the postponement during this month, even those member nations whose players are not a part of IPL can plan their bilateral series in that window. The delay in decision-making will hurt everybody."

The BCCI vs Manohar feud is not new. The Nagpur-based lawyer's frosty relationship with another former BCCI president N Srinivasan is believed to be the root cause of the tensions.

"He has been a former BCCI president, who worked against our interest. BCCI's revenue share was reduced despite the country contributing to ICC's revenue," the official said.

Another veteran official, who has seen Manohar operate in BCCI for years, has a question for the ICC chairman.

Also Read: Next Two Editions of IPL Should Be Held in Span of Six Months - Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

"Why do you thrive in confusion? I want to ask Mr Manohar. The current situation is only increasing the confusion, creating a number of dilemmas," he said.

The other question that BCCI mandarins are asking is why the process of nomination for the next chairman has not been officially announced.

"There have been a couple of ICC Board meetings but things like e-mail leaks and investigation gained precedence over announcement of nomination process. If you ask me, I will never be sure till Manohar relinquishes the chairman's post and not seek a third term," the veteran official said.

(With PTI inputs)

bccicricketcricket newsiccIndian Premier Leagueipl 2020Shashank Manohar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more