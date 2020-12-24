BCCI AGM: Board Approves 10-team IPL From 2022 Edition at Its Annual General Body Meeting

IPL will feature 10 teams from the 2022 edition, with the BCCI approving the decision in the Annual General Body meeting held in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

IPL will feature 10 teams from the 2022 edition, with the BCCI approving the decision in the Annual General Body meeting held in Ahmedabad on Thursday. One of the major points in the agenda of BCCI’s AGM to be held in Ahmedabad is the inclusion of new IPL franchises.

A 10-team IPL means 94 games and nearly two and half month window which can throw the international calendar into disarray. Also, the availability of the top foreign players for the entire duration of the IPL needs to be ensured and the broadcast money per year which is for 60 matches also needs to be re-negotiated.

It was widely reported ahead of the AGM that that most of the stakeholders feel that having a nine or 10-team IPL in 2021 will be a hasty decision with the new franchises getting very little time to build a competitive team.

As of now, Star India pays Rs 16,347.50 crore for a period between 2018-2022 and till date it was for 60 matches per year. Some of the biggest names who seem to be interested in buying teams include business tycoons Gautam Adani and Sanjeev Goenka (erstwhile owner of Rising Pune Supergiant).

PTI further reports that BCCI will back ICC's bid for cricket's inclusion in 2028 Olympics after some clarifications from IOC. If BCCI supports cricket at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, it might end up losing its autonomy as being a National Sports Federation means coming under the ambit of sports ministry with constant government interventions.