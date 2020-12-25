BCCI AGM: List of Key Decisions Taken at 89th Annual General Meeting

A lot of ket decisions were made at the BCCI's 80th Annunal General Meeting on Thursday at Ahmedabad. Right from the announcement of the inclusion of two new IPL teams from 2022, to getting Rajeev Shukla as the vice-president of the board, and many others. Cricketnext takes a look at all these decisions -

A lot of ket decisions were made at the BCCI's 80th Annual General Meeting on Thursday at Ahmedabad. Right from the announcement of the inclusion of two new IPL teams from 2022, to getting Rajeev Shukla as the vice-president of the board, and many others. Cricketnext takes a look at all these decisions -

1. The Electoral Officer, Mr. AK Joti announced the election of Mr. Rajeev Shukla as Vice President of BCCI. Further, Mr. Brijesh Patel and Mr. KM Majumdar were unanimously re-elected as members representative to the IPL Governing Council by the General Body.

2. Mr. Pragyan Ojha who was nominated by the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) as a player representative, was inducted to the IPL Governing Council at the AGM.

3. The General Body authorized the IPL Governing Council to include up to ten teams to the Indian Premier League. The IPL GC will work out the modalities regarding scheduling for up to 10 teams.

4. The General Body also decided to seek further clarification from the ICC on their proposal to include cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

5. The BCCI also increased the limit of reimbursement of insurance medical claim of retired First Class Cricketers to INR 10 Lakhs.

6. The retirement age of the BCCI affiliated umpires and scorers has also been increased to 60 years.

7. The General Body approved disbursement of funds to the ICA.

The General Body also authorized the Office Bearers of the BCCI to decide on the following matters:

1. Appointment of Cricket Committee, Standing Committees and Umpires Committee.

2. BCCI’s representative to ICC Board of Directors and or any similar organization.

3. Setting up the new National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and the subsequent plan to establish zonal academies.

4. Decide the venues for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

5. Decide on the BCCI Domestic season 2020-21 and form a working group in order to compensate the players, match officials and others involved in cricketing activity if they are not able to participate due to cancellation of cricket matches/tournaments owing to COVID-19.