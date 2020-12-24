BCCI AGM: Rajeev Shukla Becomes New Vice-President With An Eye 'To Improve Indian Cricket'

The newly-elected BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has some task on his hands. He alongside his colleagues are already in a huddle as BCCI as an organisation tries to overcome several challenges that has cropped up due to Covid-19.

The newly-elected BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has some task on his hands. He alongside his colleagues are already in a huddle as BCCI as an organisation tries to overcome several challenges that has cropped up due to Covid-19. Just like any other business, BCCI too had taken a few financial losses due to the pandemic. 2021 will come with its own set of challenges as the Indian cricket body gears up to host ICC T20 World Cup.

BCCI AGM: Board Approves 10-team IPL From 2022 Edition at Its Annual General Body Meeting

"It's a great day for Indian cricket, we have taken many decisions in today's AGM by which cricket of our country will certainly be growing. This year COVID-19 impacted one and all but we managed to hold this year and my focus as the vice-president will always be to improve Indian cricket," Shukla told ANI.

Speaking at the sidelines of the 89th AGM, which saw some crucial decisions like approval of a ten team affair at IPL 2022, Shukla added: "Next year, we will also hold T20 World Cup so we will work hard on each and every aspect of cricket."

IPL will feature 10 teams from the 2022 edition, with the BCCI approving the decision in the Annual General Body meeting held in Ahmedabad on Thursday. One of the major points in the agenda of BCCI’s AGM to be held in Ahmedabad is the inclusion of new IPL franchises. A 10-team IPL means 94 games and nearly two and half month window which can throw the international calendar into disarray. Also, the availability of the top foreign players for the entire duration of the IPL needs to be ensured and the broadcast money per year which is for 60 matches also needs to be re-negotiated.

It was widely reported ahead of the AGM that that most of the stakeholders feel that having a nine or 10-team IPL in 2021 will be a hasty decision with the new franchises getting very little time to build a competitive team.

As of now, Star India pays Rs 16,347.50 crore for a period between 2018-2022 and till date it was for 60 matches per year. Some of the biggest names who seem to be interested in buying teams include business tycoons Gautam Adani and Sanjeev Goenka (erstwhile owner of Rising Pune Supergiant).

PTI further reports that BCCI will back ICC's bid for cricket's inclusion in 2028 Olympics after some clarifications from IOC. If BCCI supports cricket at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, it might end up losing its autonomy as being a National Sports Federation means coming under the ambit of sports ministry with constant government interventions.

Also, it was decided that all first-class players, both men and women, will be suitably compensated for the curtailed domestic season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The BCCI plans to get the domestic season underway, after several months' delay, in January with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 championship.