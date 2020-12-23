BCCI AGM: Jay Shah XI Edge Sourav Ganguly XI in Friendly Game at New Motera Stadium

A day before the BCCI's 89th AGM, which is scheduled to happen in Ahmedabad from tomorrow onwards, the board officials had some fun as they played a practice match at the newly-built Motera Stadium. The teams were divided into two teams. One was led by Sourav Ganguly the President and the other team was led by the secretary Jay Shah. Interestingly, Secretary XI came up trumps as they beat President XI by 28 runs.

The Secretary XI won the toss and batted first, and posted a total of 128/3 in the allotted overs. While Jaydev Shah top-scored with an unbeaten 38, Mohammad Azharuddin opened the batting and retired hurt after hitting a 22-ball 37 (seven boundaries). Former BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry hit an unbeaten 10 off 7 balls that included a six. Chasing 129-run target, Captain Sourav Ganguly led from the front. He accounted for 53 but his batsmen let him down. Secretary Jay was the star of the show with the ball for his team as he finished with figures of 2/39.

Meanwhile the meeting the inclusion of two new IPL franchises, a discussion on the contentious tax exemption demanded by the ICC for global events in India and the formation of various cricket committees will be on top of the agenda when the BCCI holds its 89th AGM here on Thursday. The BCCI will also have a new vice president in Rajiv Shukla, who is going to be officially take over after being put forth as the unanimous choice. Brijesh Patel will also continue to head the IPL governing council.

There have been some discussions on whether BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be asked about his brand endorsements and the related allegations of conflict of interest. But there is no clarity if the floor would officially seek an explanation from him on the matter.

The biggest development could be the approval of new IPL teams but primarily from the 2022 edition."At this point, the 10-team IPL, if BCCI intends to conduct it in 2021, will be a hurried one given that the tendering process and a mega auction will be difficult to organise in such a short span of time," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the eve of the meeting.

"It is only fair that the approval is taken and the big 94 match tournament is held in 2022," he said. There's only a week left for the BCCI to meet the ICC's deadline of giving complete assurance that the global body will get full tax exemption for holding the World T20 in October-November or else it will be shifted to the UAE.