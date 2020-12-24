Top BCCI Official Sacked Ahead of Annual General Body Meeting: Report

A BCCI official looking after domestic cricket, KV Rao, has put in his papers ahead of the board's 89th Annual General Body meeting, The Mumbai Mirror reports. The report further adds that he was 'apparently asked to leave'. "I do not know the reason but I know he has resigned. I am not sure if he quit today or sometime back," a BCCI official said as quoted by the daily.

The BCCI top officials and office-bearers are in Ahmedabad for the AGM to be held today. The board will have a new vice president in Rajiv Shukla, who is going to officially take over after being put forth as the unanimous choice. Brijesh Patel will also continue to head the IPL governing council. The inclusion of two new IPL franchises, a discussion on the contentious tax exemption demanded by the ICC for global events in India, and the formation of various cricket committees will be on top of the agenda.

Rao, 55, was a manager with the BCCI and had stints at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as well. Reo reported to BCCI's general manager of cricket operations, Saba Karim, who incidentally is also on his way out after resigning from the post in July this year. With Both Karim and Rao soon to be out of the BCCI system, it will come as a big blow for the board as both they were in-charge of domestic cricket in India, which is yet to resume since the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the men's domestic season will start from January 10 with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, women cricketers are still in the dark about the resumption of cricket, even as BCCI have managed to pull off IPL 2020 in the UAE and are set to host England early next year.

The biggest development could be the approval of new IPL teams but primarily from the 2022 edition. "At this point, the 10-team IPL, if BCCI intends to conduct it in 2021, will be a hurried one given that the tendering process and a mega auction will be difficult to organise in such a short span of time," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the eve of the meeting.

There have been some discussions on whether BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be asked about his brand endorsements and the related allegations of conflict of interest. But there is no clarity if the floor would officially seek an explanation from him on the matter.