BCCI and Emirates Cricket Board Seek Permission from UAE for Capacity Crowd for T20 World Cup Final: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have sought permission from United Arab Emirates (UAE) to have a capacity crowd for the ICC T20 World Cup final on November 14 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The ICC T20 World Cup is being held in Oman and UAE from October 17 but the hosting rights are with BCCI.

According to sources, who are in the know have spoken to ANI that BCCI want to have 25,000 spectators in the stands for the final.

“The BCCI and the ECB is keen to have a capacity crowd for the final. It would be an electric atmosphere if permission for the same if granted keeping all protocols in mind. The boards have sought permission from the authorities, keeping fingers crossed," Ani quoted a source as saying.

Fans have already returned to the stadium in the UAE for the IPL with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

As per the regulations, which have been shared with the eight franchises, fans going to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium need double COVID-19 vaccination proof but don’t need to get a PCR test done 48 hours prior.

As for regulations in Sharjah, fans need to be at least 16 years of age and along with being vaccinated, fans also need to carry PCR test results valid for no more than 48 hours prior to entering the venue. Their status on the Al Hosn App has to be green if they want to watch a game.

At the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the rules are same as in Sharjah. But for fans aged 12-15 don’t need vaccination proof but must carry PCR test report and those below 12 must be accompanied by adults who are above 21.

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their first game on October 24 as the T20 WC starting with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 17, with the other teams from the group, Scotland and Bangladesh, facing off in the evening match.

Abu Dhabi will be the stage for the first semi-final on November 10 with the second being hosted by Dubai on November 11. The final will be held in Dubai on November 14, Sunday.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here