BCCI Announce Unchanged Squad For Final Two T20Is Against South Africa Women
The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has announced that there will be no changes to the composition of the squad ahead of the final two T20Is against South Africa women. The team was initially picked for the first three T20Is, and following excellent performances in those matches, the committee decided that they would go forward with an unchanged team.
