BCCI Announce Unchanged Squad For Final Two T20Is Against South Africa Women

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has announced that there will be no changes to the composition of the squad ahead of the final two T20Is against South Africa women. The team was initially picked for the first three T20Is, and following excellent performances in those matches, the committee decided that they would go forward with an unchanged team.

September 28, 2019, 10:36 PM IST
India women won the first T20I by 11 runs, while the second T20I was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Indian Women’s squad for 4th & 5th T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Shafali Verma, Mansi Joshi

