BCCI Announces Appointment of Various Committees Following 90th AGM

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the appointment of several committees including Umpires Committee,

Differently-Abled Cricket Committee and Tours, Fixtures & Technical Committee. The cricket board took the major decisions following the 90th AGM, which was held earlier this month on December 4.

Earlier, BCCI decided that the India tour of South Africa will begin from December 26. The tour of South Africa was one of the eight decisions taken by the BCCI in its 90th Annual General Meeting in Kolkata.

Ravi Chauhan, who has been the secretary of the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India, is part of the new committee.

Former Test left-arm spinner Raghuram Bhatt and senior CAB official Prabir Chakraborty are part of the Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee.

DDCA’s Vikas Katyal is now part of the Senior Tournament Committee.

NEWS - The BCCI on Saturday announced the appointment of the various committees following the 90th AGM held earlier this month.More details here - https://t.co/8nGvFZVikF pic.twitter.com/vhjInUKkaa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2021

Here are the appointments BCCI made following the AGM.

Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee

Mr Amitabh Vijayvargiya

Mr Jayendra Sahgal

Mr Raghuram Bhat

Mr Prabir Chakrabarty

Mr Hari Narayan Pujari

Senior Tournament Committee

Mr Vishal Jagota

Mr Vikas Katyal

Mr Rajesh Garsondia

Mr Surendra Shewale

Mr Lalrothuama

Umpires Committee

Mr Amiesh Saheba

Mr Krishna Hariharan

Mr Sudhir Asnani

Differently-Abled Cricket Committee

Mr Ravikant Chauhan

Mr Sumit Jain

Mr Mahantesh Kivadasannavar

Earlier, the BCCI has also increased the Age Limit of Match Officials and Support Staff to 65 from 60 years, subject to their fitness. It has also taken the decision to initiate infrastructure development of the North-Eastern States, Puducherry, Bihar and Uttarakhand. The general body also adopted the “Annual Budget of FY 2021-22 apart from the audited accounts for FY 2019-20 and 2020-21”.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here