BCCI Announces Hike in Match Fee for Domestic Cricketers

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has announced that the board is going to increase match fee for domestic cricketers. Domestic players who have played more than 40 matches will now get INR 60,000 while Under 23 players will earn INR 25,000 and Under 19 cricketers INR 20,000. Jay Shah took to Twitter to announce this news.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), during its Apex Council meeting on Monday, September 20 took the welcome decision for domestic cricketers.

I am pleased to announce the hike in match fee for domestic cricketers.Seniors – INR 60,000 (above 40 matches). Under 23- INR 25,000 Under 19 – INR 20,000#BCCIApexCouncil — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 20, 2021

It was also announced that cricketers who participated in 2019-20 Domestic Season will get 50 per cent additional match fee as compensation for season 2020-21 lost due to COVID-19 situation.

At the moment, the senior domestic men’s cricketers earn ₹35,000 per match for Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazare Trophy. For the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the BCCI pays players ₹17,500 per game.

When Sourav Ganguly took charge as the BCCI president, he had floated the idea of state units bringing a contract system for the domestic cricketers. Had that been in place, domestic players wouldn’t have suffered last year when the season was curtailed due to the raging pandemic. Right now, players who feature only in Ranji Trophy are without pay since March 2020.

India’s domestic season will commence on September 21, 2021, with the Senior Women’s One Day League and will be followed by the Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy, which will take place from October 27, 2021.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will kickstart on October 20, 2021 with the final to be played on November 12, 2021. The coveted Ranji Trophy, which was cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be played in a three-month window from November 16, 2021 to February 19, 2022. The Vijay Hazare Trophy will take place from February 23, 2022 to March 26, 2022.

A total of 2127 domestic games will be played this season across various age groups in the men’s & women’s category.

