BCCI Announces Itinerary for England Series in 2021, Matches to be Held in Ahmedabad, Chennai & Pune

The BCCI and ECB on Thurday have announced the fixtures for England's upcoming away series against India. The Test series will be called the Anthony de Mello Trophy, wherein four Tests will be played starting from Chennai on 5th February. Surprisingly, Chennai will host the second Tests too, followed by two Tests in the newly built Sardar Patel Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad is expected to turn pink when it hosts the third Test on 24th of February under lights. The iconic Test will be followed by the 5-match T20I series, which will also be held in Ahmedabad.

The last leg of the series will be three ODIs, all to be played in Pune. Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said: "The BCCI prioritises health and safety of both teams and will leave no stone unturned to make sure that the tour is held adhering to all safety protocols agreed by the BCCI and ECB medical teams. Both Boards have worked closely to put together an exciting series that promises to provide high octane action between two powerhouses of world cricket. This will be India's first bilateral series at home since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the home season will bring back joy to cricket fans."

Tom Harrison, CEO, ECB said: "International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and always attracts significant levels of interest from fans around the world. We have been delighted with the planning that has been undertaken by the BCCI to ensure the three venues in Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune will be ready to host international cricket in a bio-secure environment and look forward to working closely with them over the coming weeks to finalise those plans. The prospect of becoming the first international side to play at the magnificent Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad adds an extra dimension to the tour and I know will be something that is a highlight for both the players and management."

The complete fixtures of the tour are as below:-

England’s tour of India, 2020/21 – Test series

S.No. Date Match Venue

1 5th - 9th Feb 1st Test Chennai

2 13th - 17th Feb 2nd Test Chennai

3 24th – 28th Feb 3rd Test (D/N) Ahmedabad

4 4th – 8th March 4th Test Ahmedabad

England’s tour of India, 2020/21 – T20I series

S.No. Date Match Venue

1 12th March 1st T20I Ahmedabad

2 14th March 2nd T20I Ahmedabad

3 16th March 3rd T20I Ahmedabad

4 18th March 4th T20I Ahmedabad

5 20th March 5th T20I Ahmedabad

England’s tour of India, 2020/21 – ODI series

S.No. Date Match Venue

1 23rd March 1st ODI Pune

2 26th March 2nd ODI Pune

3 28th March 3rd ODI Pune