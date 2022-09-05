BCCI Announces Mastercard as Title Sponsor For Its International And Domestic Cricket Matches in India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced that Mastercard has acquired title sponsorship for all its international and domestic cricket matches to be held in India. Mastercard replaced Paytm after the digital payments company reportedly backed out of its deal with the Indian cricket board earlier this year.

Mastercard will hold the sponsorship rights for the 2022-23 season.

“It will be the title sponsor for all international matches (both women and men) held on home ground, domestic cricket matches like Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Ranji Trophy organized by the BCCI as also all junior cricket (Under 19 and Under 23) matches held in India,” the BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

Mastercard is also invested in sponsorships worldwide with marquee properties like the UEFA Champions league, the Grammys, the Cannes Film Festival and the Australian and French Open tennis tournaments.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is looking forward to the association.

“The BCCI welcomes Mastercard as the Title Sponsor for home cricket matches for the 2022-23 season,” Ganguly said,

“Along with the international home series, the BCCI’s domestic tournaments are crucial as they are a steppingstone towards making India a strong international side. The BCCI truly values Mastercard’s support in building Indian cricket. This sport is more than a passion point, it’s a way of life and we look forward to some innovative experiences for the fans via this partnership and deliver value to Mastercard through this collaboration,” he added.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah is hopeful it will turn out to be an enriching partnership.

“The BCCI is pleased to associate with a global marquee brand – Mastercard. We are in for an exciting period in Indian Cricket as we have Australia and South Africa coming over for white-ball series before the T20 World Cup and Sri Lanka, New Zealand and the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy early next year while domestic cricket has a packed calendar with the return of the Duleep Trophy and a full-fledged Ranji Trophy season. The 2022-23 season will witness a lot of action across age groups and I am confident that this will be an enriching partnership,” he said.

Legendary India captain MS Dhoni has been Mastercard’s ambassador for over four years now.

