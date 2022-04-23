BCCI Announces Venues For 5-match T20I Series Against South Africa

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule and venues for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa which will be played after the conclusion of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

The first T20I will be played on June 9 at Arun Jaitly Stadium, New Delhi. Interestingly, the BCCI has chosen five different venues for the T20I series, unlike the previous series where all matches are played at a single or two venues due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the venues for the upcoming Paytm South Africa tour of India comprising 5 T20 Internationals in the month of June, 2022,” the BCCI said in the statement.

Here is the schedule for India vs South Africa T20I series:

1st T20I – 9th June in Delhi

2nd T20I – 12th June in Cuttack

3rd T20I – 14th June in Vizag

4th T20I – 17th June in Rajkot

5th T20I -19th June in Bengaluru

Earlier, last year in December, India travelled to South Africa for three-match Test series followed by as many ODI matches. However, they suffered crushing series defeats in both formats.

While the T20I series against the Proteas will be a tune-up for India ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia which will be held later this year.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Has Royal Challengers Bangalore Finally Found the Right Overseas Balance?

Meanwhile, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also confirmed that the three-team Women’s challenger will be held in Lucknow from May 24th to 28th after an apex council meeting of the board on Saturday.

In another major development, the first play-off and eliminator in Kolkata on May 24 and 26 followed by second play-off and final at Ahmedabad on May 27 and 29 respectively will be held to full capacity.

“The Women’s Challenger series will be held between May 24-28 at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium,” BCCI president Ganguly told mediapersons.

“As far as the men’s IPL knock-out stage matches are concerned, it would be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with hundred percent attendance allowed for the matches to be played after the league staged finishes on May 22,” he added.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here