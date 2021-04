BCCI Annual Contracts: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & Jasprit Bumrah to Earn Rs 7 Crore Each; Hardik Pandya Promoted to Grade A

India captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have been retained in the top category while allrounder Hardik Pandya has been given a promotion to Grade A in the BCCI’s annual contract list for 2020-21. Kohli, Rohit and Bumrah are the only three cricketers to be kept in the Grade A+ bracket and will earn Rs 7 crore annually.

However, the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav find themselves being demote to Grade C while Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey, who were in Grade C themselves last year, haven’t been given contracts this time around.

Youngsters Shubman Gill, Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj have been given named in Grade C which will see them earning one crore annually.

Players who are in Grade A+ are earn Rs 7 crore annually, those in Grade A get Rs 5 crore. Those given Grade B and Grade C contracts earn Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

A total of 10 cricketers including Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane among others are in Grade A. Grade B has five cricketers including the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav while Grade C has 10 players.

Grade A+: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Grade A: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Mohd. Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya

Grade B: Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal

Grade C: Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Md. Siraj

