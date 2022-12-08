BCCI 'Anxious' After Back-to-Back Losses In Bangladesh, Review Meeting With Rohit, Virat To Follow-Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold a review into India’s poor performance in Bangladesh, according to a report in The Indian Express. The office bearers will meet the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, and former skipper Virat Kohli. Coach Rahul Dravid and NCA Chief VVS Laxman will also be present once the team returns from the tour of Bangladesh.

The officials were looking to hold a review meeting earlier after India’s elimination from 2022 T20 World Cup where they lost to England in the semi-final, but now with back-to-back losses and a home World Cup in 2023, it’s now reported that BCCI is getting ‘anxious.’

India has not won a major ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy win.

“We weren’t able to meet the Indian team before going to Bangladesh as some of the office bearers were busy but we will schedule it as soon as the team is back from Bangladesh. It has been an embarrassing performance and we didn’t expect this team to lose to Bangladesh,” a top BCCI official told The Indian Express.

With Rohit himself being 35 years of age, it needs to be seen if BCCI continue to stretch his captaincy tenure post 2023 edition. As of now, it is considered that Rohit will lead India in home World Cup. Moreover, Hardik Pandya, in all likelihood, will take over from Rohit as far as the T20 version is concerned. The team is set to undergo major changes in the lead upto 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bangladesh defeated India by five runs in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Opting to bat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (100 not out) slammed his maiden ODI century and forged a 148-run stand with Mahmudullah Riyadh (77) to lift Bangladesh to a challenging total after being reduced to 69 for six in 19 overs.

For India, Washington Sundar (3/37) was the most successful bowler, while Mohammed Siraj (2/73) and Umran Malik (2/58) also snapped two wickets each. Chasing, Shreyas Iyer made 82 while Axar Patel scored a run-a-ball 56 but India fell short as they were restricted to 266 for nine in 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who split his webbing while fielding, remained unbeaten on 51 off 28 balls.

