THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

469/9 (162.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

287 (99.0)

West Indies need 206 runs to win, MIN. 48.2 Overs Left Today
Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 July, 2020

1ST INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC *

86/1 (5.4)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Cyprus Moufflons CC elected to bat

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

BCCI Apex Council: Fresh Tender for Apparel Contract, Domestic Conundrum Major Talking Points

The BCCI will soon invite fresh tender for national team's apparel sponsorship deal with rights holder Nike deciding against renewing their contract, which w.

PTI |July 18, 2020, 10:27 PM IST
BCCI logoBCCI will look to chalk out a plan to begin the skill-based training program at the local with the help of the State Cricket Associations (AFP PHOTO)

The BCCI will soon invite fresh tender for national team’s apparel sponsorship deal with rights holder Nike deciding against renewing their contract, which will expire in September.

The BCCI Apex Council met on Friday to decide on a number of issues including apparel sponsorship, which is a significant if not huge income for BCCI.

"The Nike’s was a four-year deal for 370 crore with a royalty of 30 crore. Now they will not be submitting any fresh proposal for the new period which starts October 1. The Apex Council has decided that RFP (Request For Proposal) will be floated. Nike obviously can submit a fresh bid," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Also Read: How Franchises Have Begun Preparing for IPL 2020 in UAE

It was also learnt that BCCI is likely to extend the contract of 'Pulse Innovations’ for the Digital Services contract for BCCI and IPL digital platforms. The company maintains BCCI and IPL websites.

There was a discussion on shifting of National Cricket Academy (NCA) to a new place in Bengaluru. "Once situation stabilises, the new construction plan will be submitted to the state government’s relevant department and then the work will start,” the official said.

One of the major issues was the domestic calendar and there wasn’t any concrete discussion. "There is no point in chalking up a calendar without knowing what will be the COVID situation in December-January, 2021. Obviously, you can take it for granted that Duleep Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy will be scrapped from the men’s itinerary," he said.

BCCI is concerned that first-class players could lose up to Rs 8 to 10 lakh due to curtailed domestic season. Ahmedabad is only option for camp. Contrary to reports that there could be multiple options for India’s training camp, the official said that only Ahmedabad is being considered for the time being at the newly built GCA facility in Motera (India’s biggest cricket stadium).

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar's Batting in 1999 Chennai Test Was Out of the World - Waqar Younis

"Motera Stadium is a state of the art stadium that has 60 residential rooms inside the facility which will be very convenient to create bio-bubble for players and support staff. Let me tell you, Dubai was not even discussed as training venue for India team. Dharamsala is the second option,” he said.

With all roads of IPL caravan leading towards United Arab Emirates, a couple of franchises informally spoke to PTI and felt that it would be more prudent if India have their red ball camp after the IPL. ”Having an India camp and then coming into the IPL camp doesn’t seem quite logical. In fact, if India is going to Australia in late November-early December, they can have the camp post IPL,” he said.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more