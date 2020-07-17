Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Tea

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

469/9 (162.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

287 (99.0)

West Indies need 175 runs to win, MIN. 42.2 Overs Left Today
Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 July, 2020

2ND INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC

114/5 (10.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC*

7/2 (2.0)

Amdocs CC need 108 runs in 48 balls at 13.5 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

BCCI Apex Council Meet: Is BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Eligible to Attend the Meeting?

BCCI Apex Council Meet: As per the Lodha Committee recommendation, a three-year cooling-off is mandatory after the completion of six years in office – state association and the BCCI combined

Cricketnext Staff |July 17, 2020, 1:15 PM IST
BCCI Apex Council Meet: Is BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Eligible to Attend the Meeting?

While the BCCI has many pressing issues on their agenda for the Apex Council Meeting scheduled for today, the nominee of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in the council, Alka Rehani Bharadwaj’s objection to secretary Jay Shah’s presence in the meeting puts the board in a fix.

As per the Lodha Committee recommendation, a three-year cooling-off is mandatory after the completion of six years in office – state association and the BCCI combined and Shah was an office-bearer at the Gujarat Cricket Association before taking up the roll with the BCCI last October and completed six years in the office.

The BCCI has sought a term extension from the Apex Court for its president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and joint secretary Jayesh George, asking for an exemption from the mandated cooling-off period. Vice-president's post has been lying vacant ever since Mahim Verma resigned to take charge of Uttarakhand cricket. All BCCI office-bearers are members of the apex council.

Bharadwaj raised this issue after the secretary had circulated the agenda of today’s meeting earlier this month.

ALSO READ:  BCCI Apex Council Meeting: Curtailed Domestic Season Likely From December; Other FC, List A Tourneys Could be Dropped

"....in view of pending Honourable Supreme Court hearing on cooling off period clause, the reconstitution of Apex council warranted due to ending/ coming to end of tenure of Vice President/ Secretary/President BCCI needs to be kept as an Agenda item," Bhardwaj wrote in an e-mail to the Council members.

"...The President/Joint Secretary BCCI (who would be presumably officiating as Secretary after vacation of Secretary BCCI post) need to also ensure that fourth Apex Council meeting is attended by only members, eligible as per the Constitution," Bhardwaj wrote further in the email.

ALSO READ: Government Nominee to BCCI Says Only 'Eligible' Office-Bearers Should Attend Apex Council Meeting

However, BCCI officials say, since the matter was sub judice, status quo should be maintained. The Board had filed applications before the apex court, with a request to endorse the amendments in its constitution including tenure cap and cooling-off. As per the BCCI constitution, an office-bearer needs to go into compulsory cooling-off after two consecutive terms at the state association or the board or both combined.

bcciBCCI Apex Council MeetBCCI secretaryBCCI secretary Jay ShahCAGIndian Premier Leagueiplipl 2020Jay Shah

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more