BCCI Apex Council Meet: Is BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Eligible to Attend the Meeting?

While the BCCI has many pressing issues on their agenda for the Apex Council Meeting scheduled for today, the nominee of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in the council, Alka Rehani Bharadwaj’s objection to secretary Jay Shah’s presence in the meeting puts the board in a fix.
As per the Lodha Committee recommendation, a three-year cooling-off is mandatory after the completion of six years in office – state association and the BCCI combined and Shah was an office-bearer at the Gujarat Cricket Association before taking up the roll with the BCCI last October and completed six years in the office.
The BCCI has sought a term extension from the Apex Court for its president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and joint secretary Jayesh George, asking for an exemption from the mandated cooling-off period. Vice-president's post has been lying vacant ever since Mahim Verma resigned to take charge of Uttarakhand cricket. All BCCI office-bearers are members of the apex council.
Bharadwaj raised this issue after the secretary had circulated the agenda of today’s meeting earlier this month.
ALSO READ: BCCI Apex Council Meeting: Curtailed Domestic Season Likely From December; Other FC, List A Tourneys Could be Dropped
"....in view of pending Honourable Supreme Court hearing on cooling off period clause, the reconstitution of Apex council warranted due to ending/ coming to end of tenure of Vice President/ Secretary/President BCCI needs to be kept as an Agenda item," Bhardwaj wrote in an e-mail to the Council members.
"...The President/Joint Secretary BCCI (who would be presumably officiating as Secretary after vacation of Secretary BCCI post) need to also ensure that fourth Apex Council meeting is attended by only members, eligible as per the Constitution," Bhardwaj wrote further in the email.
ALSO READ: Government Nominee to BCCI Says Only 'Eligible' Office-Bearers Should Attend Apex Council Meeting
However, BCCI officials say, since the matter was sub judice, status quo should be maintained. The Board had filed applications before the apex court, with a request to endorse the amendments in its constitution including tenure cap and cooling-off. As per the BCCI constitution, an office-bearer needs to go into compulsory cooling-off after two consecutive terms at the state association or the board or both combined.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
BCCI Apex Council Meet: Is BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Eligible to Attend the Meeting?
BCCI Apex Council Meet: As per the Lodha Committee recommendation, a three-year cooling-off is mandatory after the completion of six years in office – state association and the BCCI combined
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings