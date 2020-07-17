Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Tea

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

469/9 (162.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

287 (99.0)

West Indies need 175 runs to win, MIN. 42.2 Overs Left Today
Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 July, 2020

2ND INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC

114/5 (10.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC*

7/2 (2.0)

Amdocs CC need 108 runs in 48 balls at 13.5 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

BCCI Apex Council Meeting: Curtailed Domestic Season Likely From December; Duleep, Deodhar and Irani Cup Could be Dropped

BCCI Apex Council Meeting: What to Expect | The BCCI Apex Council Meeting will be held virtually on Friday with the blueprint to conduct the Indian Premier League (IPL) the topmost agenda.

Cricketnext Staff |July 17, 2020, 11:05 AM IST
BCCI Apex Council Meeting: Curtailed Domestic Season Likely From December; Other FC, List A Tourneys Could be Dropped

BCCI Apex Council Meeting: What to Expect | The BCCI Apex Council Meeting will be held virtually on Friday with the blueprint to conduct the Indian Premier League (IPL) the topmost agenda.

However, with IPL most likely to go ahead in September with T20 World Cup postponed for next year, BCCI next major hurdle is look in to the huge domestic calendar, which in all probability will be a curtailed one due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

As per the New Indian Express, BCCI is likely to propose the start of the domestic calendar from mid-December if the situation permits, that is. The Indian domestic season generally begins in September. The nearly three-month delay would mean the board will have to drop a few tournaments.

It likely that Ranji Trophy will be shortened once considering the board is hopeful of organising IPL 2021 in March. That would effectively mean no space for India’s premier 50-over domestic tournament, the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the T20 tournament, could be squeezed in keeping in mind the T20 World Cup in 2021.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020, India's FTP and Sponsorship Deals on Agenda for BCCI Apex Council Meet

The other first-class tourneys – Duleep Trophy and Irani Cup and the List A tournament Deodhar Trophy will in all probability be scrapped for this season.

When it comes to the women’s domestic cricket calendar only the 50-over Challenger Series could be organised this season keeping in mind the 50-over Women's World Cup scheduled to be played from February 6 to March 7 in 2021.

The age-group tournaments like the Cooch Behar Trophy (U-19) and Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16) are unlikely, given the risk factor, the report further adds.

ALSO READ: Hosts in 2014, UAE Are Prepared to Host IPL Again After BCCI Nod - Report

As far as India's FTP is concerned, the agenda states that the September white-ball series versus England could be rescheduled in February following the Test series. In case BCCI wants to squeeze in the white ball games, it could well mean that the five-Test series would be curtailed to include six white-ball games (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is).

The postponed white ball tours of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe also needs to be rescheduled.

bcciBCCI Apex Counil Mettingbcci meetBcci meetingCoronavirus COVID-19deodhar trophyDuleep trophyIndia domestic seasonranji trophy

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more