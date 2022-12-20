BCCI Apex Council Set to Meet With New Selection Committee, Split Coaching In Agenda-Report

With some key issues to discuss, the BCCI apex council will meet virtually on Wednesday. Some of the key agendas would be the appointment of a new selection committee and the players’ annual central contracts. Moreover, split coaching for the shortest format of the game may also be on agenda. Earlier India was knocked out of the T20 World Cup and the idea of having specialized coaches for the shorter format gathered steam. Although it is Rahul Dravid who will continue to coach the side in Test and ODIs, there are reports that a separate coach for T20 may be hired, according to a report in ANI.

Moreover, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma as well who is 35. He is currently struggling to fight off a serious challenger like Hardik Pandya who is tipped to become the next T20I skipper in the lead-up to 2024 T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies.

As per sources, the BCCI is also unhappy with the performances of the Indian team’s support staff i.e. the physio team and the fielding coach T Dilip and thus, there could be some changes in the support staff going forward.

However, a performance review of the team is not on the agenda, especially after 1-2 loss in the ODI series in Bangladesh. This was preceded by India’s semi-final defeat to England who beat them by a margin of ten wickets at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Earlier The Indian Express had reported that the BCCI wanted to hold a performance review after the T20 World Cup but couldn’t do so due to a busy season. Later a loss in Bangladesh had made the officials anxious.

“We weren’t able to meet the Indian team before going to Bangladesh as some of the office bearers were busy but we will schedule it as soon as the team is back from Bangladesh. It has been an embarrassing performance and we didn’t expect this team to lose to Bangladesh,” a top BCCI official told The Indian Express.

As of now, it is considered that Rohit will lead India in home World Cup. With Hardik Pandya, in all likelihood, taking over in the shorter format.

