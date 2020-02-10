Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

11 Feb, 202007:30 IST

Match 5: USA VS OMA

upcoming
USA USA
OMA OMA

Mount Maunganui

11 Feb, 202009:15 IST

Match 6: NEP VS USA

upcoming
NEP NEP
USA USA

Mount Maunganui

12 Feb, 202009:15 IST

1st T20I: QAT VS UGA

upcoming
QAT QAT
UGA UGA

Mount Maunganui

12 Feb, 202020:30 IST

BCCI Apex Council to Appoint Ethics Officer and Ombudsman

The appointment of an ethics officer and release of funds for the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) are set to be cleared at the BCCI's second Apex Council meeting on Sunday, 9 February.

Cricketnext Staff |February 10, 2020, 6:36 PM IST
BCCI Apex Council to Appoint Ethics Officer and Ombudsman

The appointment of an ethics officer and release of funds for the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) are set to be cleared at the BCCI's second Apex Council meeting on Sunday, 9 February.

Justice D K Jain was appointed as the BCCI's first ever ombudsman in February last year on a one-year term and he also doubled up as its ethics officer, overseeing high-profile conflict of interest allegations against Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Kapil Dev.

Another significant item on the agenda of the nine-member Council is the release of funds to ICA, India's first ever players' association formed as per recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha panel.

The ICA has been desperately seeking funds from the BCCI since the new dispensation came into power in October. No funding till now means the players' body is without an office and has not been able to meet regularly.

Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, ICA representatives on the Apex Council, are expected to take up the issue of pensions to junior and domestic cricketers, who have not played a lot. In its first meeting in October, ICA had prepared a tentative budget of Rs 15-20 crore.

The Apex Council, which had its first and only meeting so far on 30 November, is required to meet at least once in three months.

Among other things, the schedule of the 2020-21 home season will also be finalised in the meeting.

The replacement for former CFO Santosh Rangnekar, who resigned in November last year, is also likely to be finalised.

In addition, CAG nominee Alka Rehani Bhardwaj, appointed in December, will make her first appearance at the apex council meet. She had called for an early meeting to discuss complaints of constitutional violations.

bccibcci apex councildk jainjainKapil Devomudsman

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 2020

OMA v USA
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Wed, 12 Feb, 2020

USA v NEP
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 12 Feb, 2020

UGA v QAT
Mount Maunganui All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more