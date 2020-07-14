BCCI Appoint Hemang Amin as Interim CEO After Rahul Johri's Departure
With former CEO Rahul Johri's resignation being accepted and him being asked to leave via email, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to appoint Hemang Amin as the interim CEO of the board. The board employees were informed about the arrangement on Monday.
