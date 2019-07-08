starts in
1st Semi Final:IND VS NZ

IND IND
NZ NZ

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:TBC VS TBC

TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

BCCI Appoints Rahul Dravid as Head of Cricket at NCA

PTI |July 8, 2019, 10:59 PM IST
Former India captain Rahul Dravid was on Monday (July 8) appointed as Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), the BCCI announced.

Dravid was supposed to take over as NCA head from July 1 but his job at India Cements caused the delay.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) asked Dravid to relinquish his post as vice-president of India Cements or be on leave until he completes his tenure.

India Cements then sent him on leave to avoid conflict of interest.

"Mr. Dravid will oversee all cricket related activities at NCA and will be involved in mentoring, coaching, training and motivating players, coaches and support staff at the NCA," the BCCI release stated.

"Mr. Dravid will also work closely with the National Men’s and Women’s Head Coaches and Cricket Coaches for India Developmental teams – including India A, India Under 19, India Under 23 teams, in the identification of key training and development objectives.

"He will also be responsible for monitoring progress against these objectives for the developmental teams and provide necessary inputs on the same to the Senior Men’s and Women’s Head Coaches."

The BCCI did not specify the tenure of appointment for Dravid, who will also be responsible for monitoring progress of the developmental teams and provide necessary inputs on the same to the senior men's and women's head coaches.

