- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
BCCI Awaiting Exemption For Family Members of Indian Cricket Team For UK Tour
BCCI has allowed family members of the Indian Test team to be with them in Mumbai bio-bubble.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 18, 2021, 8:40 AM IST
While the BCCI may have permitted the family members of Indian Test squad to accompany them for the UK tour, the board is still awaiting exemption for them. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is reportedly in discussions with the UK government to get these approvals.
UK has put India on the red-list of countries for travel permissions even though it has vaccinated the majority of its population with the first dose. India has been battling a deadly second wave of coronavirus pandemic with the country becoming only the second after the US to cross 25 million cases.
UK has been even more cautious because of the new variant that first emerged in India. As per a report, there are around 2323 cases of the B.1.617 variant in UK as of now.
BCCI has named a 20-man squad for the UK tour where they will play six Tests starting with the final of the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand next month. It will be followed by a five-match Test series against England in August.
The players residing in Mumbai will start their quarantine at the team hotel from Wednesday while those coming in from other parts of the country from May 24 onwards will start entering the bio-bubble.
However, before the members leave for Mumbai, they will have to return three negative tests and more testings will be done before leaving for UK.
After landing, Indian team will head straight to Southampton where the final of the WTC is scheduled to start from June 18. They will undergo a soft quarantine of 10 days at a team hotel located within the ground premises during which the squad will be allowed to train within the bubble.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking