BCCI Awaiting Exemption For Family Members of Indian Cricket Team For UK Tour

BCCI has allowed family members of the Indian Test team to be with them in Mumbai bio-bubble.

While the BCCI may have permitted the family members of Indian Test squad to accompany them for the UK tour, the board is still awaiting exemption for them. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is reportedly in discussions with the UK government to get these approvals.

UK has put India on the red-list of countries for travel permissions even though it has vaccinated the majority of its population with the first dose. India has been battling a deadly second wave of coronavirus pandemic with the country becoming only the second after the US to cross 25 million cases.

UK has been even more cautious because of the new variant that first emerged in India. As per a report, there are around 2323 cases of the B.1.617 variant in UK as of now.

BCCI has named a 20-man squad for the UK tour where they will play six Tests starting with the final of the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand next month. It will be followed by a five-match Test series against England in August.

The players residing in Mumbai will start their quarantine at the team hotel from Wednesday while those coming in from other parts of the country from May 24 onwards will start entering the bio-bubble.

However, before the members leave for Mumbai, they will have to return three negative tests and more testings will be done before leaving for UK.

After landing, Indian team will head straight to Southampton where the final of the WTC is scheduled to start from June 18. They will undergo a soft quarantine of 10 days at a team hotel located within the ground premises during which the squad will be allowed to train within the bubble.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

