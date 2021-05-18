BCCI Calls for SGM Ahead of ICC Meet With an Eye on T20 World Cup

The BCCI has called for a Special General Meeting (SGM) a couple of days before the ICC meeting on June 1. The agenda will be the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup in India later this year. The SGM which will be held virtually is expected to see brainstorming on how the global event could be held in the country and the ever-changing Covid situation. “The ICC will have the meeting on June 1 and before that, we will have our own meeting on May 29 to discuss the COVID-19 situation and what all measures need to be taken with an eye on the T20 World Cup which is slated to be held in India in October-November,” news agency ANI has quoted saying some sources.

Also read: AB De Villiers Has Made Up His Mind; Will Not Return to International Cricket

Earlier the BCCI had closed in on nine venues for the tournament. Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dharamsala, Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

“The nine venues have been informed and it was again discussed that preparations should continue for the showpiece event with an eye on the Covid-19 situation and a call will only be taken closer to the event. It is too early to imagine what can or will happen in October-November with regards to the coronavirus situation. But preparations shall be on,” a BCCI source had told ANI.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here