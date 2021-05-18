CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » BCCI Calls for SGM Ahead of ICC Meet With an Eye on T20 World Cup

BCCI Calls for SGM Ahead of ICC Meet With an Eye on T20 World Cup

BCCI Calls for SGM Ahead of ICC Meet With an Eye on T20 World Cup

Earlier the BCCI had closed in on nine venues for the tournament. Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dharamsala, Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

The BCCI has called for a Special General Meeting (SGM) a couple of days before the ICC meeting on June 1. The agenda will be the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup in India later this year. The SGM which will be held virtually is expected to see brainstorming on how the global event could be held in the country and the ever-changing Covid situation. “The ICC will have the meeting on June 1 and before that, we will have our own meeting on May 29 to discuss the COVID-19 situation and what all measures need to be taken with an eye on the T20 World Cup which is slated to be held in India in October-November,” news agency ANI has quoted saying some sources.

Also read: AB De Villiers Has Made Up His Mind; Will Not Return to International Cricket

Earlier the BCCI had closed in on nine venues for the tournament. Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dharamsala, Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

“The nine venues have been informed and it was again discussed that preparations should continue for the showpiece event with an eye on the Covid-19 situation and a call will only be taken closer to the event. It is too early to imagine what can or will happen in October-November with regards to the coronavirus situation. But preparations shall be on,” a BCCI source had told ANI.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches