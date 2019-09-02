Veteran BCCI curator Daljit Singh announced his retirement from the post of head curator after 22 years in service, officially stepping down on September 1.
Seventy nine year old Daljit was once a first-class cricketer himself, before he took an interest in curating pitches and looking after grounds. “I have decided to move on now. It has been a wonderful journey working with the BCCI for the last 22 years," he told TOI.
"I have seen a lot evolve. I have been part of a journey in which gardeners used to look after grounds and pitches to having qualified curators. We have seen bare grounds where players were hesitant to even dive and now we have world class grounds. I am pleased to leave behind a competent set of curators who can take Indian cricket forward."
It was only in 1997 when the BCCI decided to put together a formal grounds and pitches committee, and Singh was appointed as one of the members back then. Among his first assignments was building the PCA Stadium in Mohali.
“I remember then BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya emphasized on the need of upgrading the grounds. Kapil Dev was the first chairman for a year," he continued. "Even after the low point when Feroz Shah Kotla was banned for a year just ahead of the 2011 World Cup, the board and N Srinivasan stood by me. I am proud of the way we have evolved."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
BCCI Chief Curator Daljit Singh Announces Retirement After 22 Years
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 31, 2019, 11:18 PM IST
17 New Umpires Inducted in BCCI Panel for Coming Season
Cricketnext Staff | September 1, 2019, 11:07 AM IST
PCCAI Secretary Appeals to CoA to Reward Physically Disabled Cricketers
Cricketnext Staff | August 26, 2019, 11:31 PM IST
Bringing BCCI Under NADA is Big Achievement: Sports Minister
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 03 Sep, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Thu, 05 Sep, 2019
AFG v BANChittagong ZAC All Fixtures
Team Rankings