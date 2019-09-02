Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BCCI Chief Curator Daljit Singh Announces Retirement After 22 Years

Cricketnext Staff |September 2, 2019, 9:52 PM IST
BCCI Chief Curator Daljit Singh Announces Retirement After 22 Years

Veteran BCCI curator Daljit Singh announced his retirement from the post of head curator after 22 years in service, officially stepping down on September 1.

Seventy nine year old Daljit was once a first-class cricketer himself, before he took an interest in curating pitches and looking after grounds. “I have decided to move on now. It has been a wonderful journey working with the BCCI for the last 22 years," he told TOI.

"I have seen a lot evolve. I have been part of a journey in which gardeners used to look after grounds and pitches to having qualified curators. We have seen bare grounds where players were hesitant to even dive and now we have world class grounds. I am pleased to leave behind a competent set of curators who can take Indian cricket forward."

It was only in 1997 when the BCCI decided to put together a formal grounds and pitches committee, and Singh was appointed as one of the members back then. Among his first assignments was building the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

“I remember then BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya emphasized on the need of upgrading the grounds. Kapil Dev was the first chairman for a year," he continued. "Even after the low point when Feroz Shah Kotla was banned for a year just ahead of the 2011 World Cup, the board and N Srinivasan stood by me. I am proud of the way we have evolved."​

