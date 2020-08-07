Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 - 09 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan

326 (109.3)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

219 (70.3)

Pakistan lead by 244 runs with 2 wickets remaining

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

BCCI Claims 'In Principle' Government Nod for IPL in UAE; Teams Begin Quarantining Players

Most of the franchises will be leaving base after August 20 mandated by the BCCI. The Chennai Super Kings are set to leave on August 22.

PTI |August 7, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
BCCI Claims 'In Principle' Government Nod for IPL in UAE; Teams Begin Quarantining Players

An "in principle" government approval has come for the BCCI to take the IPL to the UAE this year and the eight franchises have started their preparations by initiating quarantine and COVID-19 testing protocols for their players and support staff.

A BCCI source told PTI that the permission in writing is due to come any time in the next few days.

"We have got the approval in principle to go ahead and the papers will be landing anytime," a top source said.

Most of the franchises will be leaving base after August 20 mandated by the BCCI. The Chennai Super Kings are set to leave on August 22.

The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, has quarantined its Indian players at its base.

Some franchises are arranging COVID-19 tests for their players in their respective cities before heading for departure bases (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru) for UAE.

Also Read: IPL 2020 | Amazon & Unacademy Among Major Players Eyeing IPL's Title Sponsorship: Reports

"It's always good if they have a PCR-Test done and land with a negative report. Then they can have two teats done 24 hours apart as the BCCI SOP mentions before we fly to the UAE," a senior franchise official said on conditions of anonymity.

"While two tests are mandatory, most franchises will have at least four tests done before leaving India," he added.

The players and support staff have been allowed to take their families along on the condition that all of them remain in the bio-bubble. However, it is learnt that players across teams are not too keen due to the strict quarantine protocols.

"I have a five-year-old and I can't risk travelling with my family in this situation, health safety is paramount," a senior player said.

As far as accommodation is concerned, one franchise is aiming to book a resort. Another might rent out a sprawling property in Abu Dhabi with every staff, from security to chef, hired by them.

There is another franchise which is booking a hotel in Abu Dhabi as it considers it the team's lucky base from the 2014 edition.

While the squad strength, in terms of players, is restricted to 24, the BCCI has not put a cap on support staff.

A couple of franchises will be taking up to 60 people, including full-fledged medical teams for daily health check-ups and the mandated COVID-19 testing of players every fifth day.

"The BCCI has said every fifth day testing in UAE but if franchises want, they can ramp up the rate. As we have said earlier, any upgrade on the SOP is welcome. However, there is very less chance of the quarantine period getting reduced (from the mandatory six days)," a senior BCCI official said.

bccichennai super kingsiplipl 2020IPL in UAEmhaministry of home affairs

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more