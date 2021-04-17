BCCI Close in On ICC T20 World Cup Venues; Mohali Misses Out, Ahmedabad May Get Final

The BCCI has reportedly closing in on the nine venues for the ICC T20 World Cup in October. These will be: Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dharamsala, Ahmedabad and Lucknow. Ahmedabad with it’s brand new facility was supposed be leading the charge and now Lucknow’s brand new stadium will also get some games, it seems. Meanwhile besides these two venues, Dharamsala and Hyderabad are also new additions to the list of venues. These four venues didn’t get a single game when T20 World Cup was held in the country the last time–2016.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Hyderabad getting some games is a good thing for HCA (Hyderabad Cricket Association) which was desperate for some games in IPL. No games mean no revenue for the state associations. Apparently Mohali doesn’t feature in this list. Meanwhile Ahmedabad will hold the final, it is being reported. The Narendra Modi Stadium will also host the IPL 2021 Final on May 29th.

“The nine venues have been informed and it was again discussed that preparations should continue for the showpiece event with an eye on the Covid-19 situation and a call will only be taken closer to the event. It is too early to imagine what can or will happen in October-November with regards to the coronavirus situation. But preparations shall be on,” a BCCI source told ANI.

IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar Registers Career-best IPL Figures, Impresses Ravi Shastri With ‘Super Variations’

A lot of things are already on BCCI’s agenda. This includes India’s participation in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and kicking off the domestic cricket in the country.”There were discussions on the domestic calendar as well as the BCCI is very serious about it and we are looking at September to kickstart the season with the Mushtaq Ali and then the 50-over and days format, but then have to see how things pan out. You cannot guess the future in these circumstances,” the source said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here