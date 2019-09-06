BCCI CoA Extends Deadline for State Body Elections to Sept 28
In a new move, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) have decided to move the deadline for the completion of elections of state associations from September 14 to September 28. The CoA has further informed all parties that no further extensions will be feasible beyond September 28 since the notice of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) for BCCI elections has to be issued 21 days prior to October 22 and that comes to September 30.
