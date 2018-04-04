BCCI CoA Queried on Shirke's Eligibility to Attend MCA SGM

Through a letter to the BCCI's CoA, MCA member Madhav Ranade has questioned whether Shirke could attend the Special General Meeting (SGM) claiming the former BCCI official was not an Indian citizen.
Ranade has raised fears that Shirke is likely to "hijack" the meeting if he was allowed to attend, and wants CoA to send an observer for the meeting.
"The MCA has called for a SGM to discuss the new constitution and adoption of the Lodha reforms on April 7. The meeting is likely to cost the association more than Rs 2.5 lakh," Ranade said in his recent letter.
"I understand that Ajay Shirke is likely to attend the meeting. Does this expense require the sanction of the office of the CoA, I am not sure if we can incur this expense without the permission of the CoA," he said.
"I would like a clarification from your office whether Shirke can attend the meeting, even though he is not a citizen of India. Abhay Apte (MCA president) is still of the opinion that Shirke continues to be a member of the association and remains a voter," he further said.
This meeting is likely to be crucial as Apte still is of the view that the directive given by the CoA is not binding on the state association, he said in the letter.
"In view of the seriousness of the situation, it would be of great help if you could depute a representative from your office to monitor this meeting as Shirke will hijack the proceedings by influencing the district members as they are under his obligation," Ranade said.
First Published: April 4, 2018, 3:45 PM IST