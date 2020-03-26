Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BCCI Comes Up With 'Friendly Guide' in Battle Against COVID-19

While the entire nation is trying its best to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come up with simple steps which people can follow and stop the spread of novel coronavirus.

IANS |March 26, 2020, 3:01 PM IST
While the entire nation is trying its best to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come up with simple steps which people can follow and stop the spread of novel coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, BCCI on Thursday came out with a "friendly guide: How to battle coronavirus".

ï¿½ Stay indoors, don't venture out

ï¿½ If you have to get out, maintain distance

ï¿½ Ensure you have a clean and safe pair of hands

ï¿½ Help with household chores

ï¿½ Pass on important information to everyone

ï¿½ Emerge victorious together

Each of the BCCI tweets has a symbolic picture of the Indian cricketers on the field from previous matches.

The nation has been put under a complete lockdown from Tuesday midnight for the next 21 days.

Celebrities from all walks of life, including cricketers, have been urging people to adhere to the guidelines issued by the health authorities and government -- in particular to practise social distancing and stay indoors.

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli and many others have urged the countrymen to stay at home as "this simple task can save millions of lives" during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Around 650 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in India while 13 people have lost their lives.

bccicovid-19

