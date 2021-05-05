- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 32 - 5 May, WedUp Next
RR
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 33 - 6 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
PBKS
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
BCCI Confident T20 World Cup Will Go Ahead as Planned in India Despite IPL Setback
IPL 2021 had be postponed midway through the season raising serious concerns over whether T20 World Cup will be shifted out of India.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 5, 2021, 2:28 PM IST
With the IPL 2021 suspended for the time being after multiple players and support staff began testing positive for coronavirus, the doubts over the feasibility of T20 World Cup in India are being raised. However, BCCI is positive that the IPL will not affect the status of the marquee event scheduled to be played in the second half of 2021.
The board reckons talks regarding the shifting of venue from India are premature. “We’re monitoring the situation and wait and watch is the best description at this stage. We probably wouldn’t go much beyond July as it’s a World Cup and they can’t be pulled off in a matter of weeks!” news agency ANI quoted an unnamed BCCI official as saying.
A total of nine venues across India have been zeroed in with the hope that the coronavirus situation would have improved by then. While the ill-fated IPL 2021 was held across six venues, the reason behind increasing the number for the world cup is that the board doesn’t want to burden the health infrastructure of one state.
“We are confident that the situation will improve in the coming days and the World Cup would go ahead in India as planned,” the official said. “We have zeroed in on nine venues and preparations are on and considering that we have quite a few more venues across the country, we can prepare back up venues within the country itself so that we do not burden the health infrastructure for a particular state or another in the eventuality that the situation has not returned to normal by the time of the showpiece event.”
According to various reports, UAE has been kept on standby should the need arise for the world cup to be shifted out of India. However, in that scenario, the hosting rights will continue to remain with the BCCI.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RCB vs PBKS, IPL, 202106 May Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs CSK, IPL, 202107 May Friday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
KKR vs DC, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 15:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
RR vs MI, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule