BCCI Confident T20 World Cup Will Go Ahead as Planned in India Despite IPL Setback

With the IPL 2021 suspended for the time being after multiple players and support staff began testing positive for coronavirus, the doubts over the feasibility of T20 World Cup in India are being raised. However, BCCI is positive that the IPL will not affect the status of the marquee event scheduled to be played in the second half of 2021.

The board reckons talks regarding the shifting of venue from India are premature. “We’re monitoring the situation and wait and watch is the best description at this stage. We probably wouldn’t go much beyond July as it’s a World Cup and they can’t be pulled off in a matter of weeks!” news agency ANI quoted an unnamed BCCI official as saying.

A total of nine venues across India have been zeroed in with the hope that the coronavirus situation would have improved by then. While the ill-fated IPL 2021 was held across six venues, the reason behind increasing the number for the world cup is that the board doesn’t want to burden the health infrastructure of one state.

“We are confident that the situation will improve in the coming days and the World Cup would go ahead in India as planned,” the official said. “We have zeroed in on nine venues and preparations are on and considering that we have quite a few more venues across the country, we can prepare back up venues within the country itself so that we do not burden the health infrastructure for a particular state or another in the eventuality that the situation has not returned to normal by the time of the showpiece event.”

According to various reports, UAE has been kept on standby should the need arise for the world cup to be shifted out of India. However, in that scenario, the hosting rights will continue to remain with the BCCI.

