BCCI Considering Hosting England and IPL 2021 in UAE - Report

The IPL was shifted to the UAE because India is still experiencing a surge of coronavirus infections.

A Virat Kohli-led India could play host to England in UAE later in the winter. The BCCI, who signed on with the Emirates Cricket Board to boost cricketing ties between the two countries are reportedly also considering playing the IPL in 2021 in UAE as well, according to a report on Cricinfo.

On Saturday hours before the start of IPL 2020, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had tweeted announcing the Indian board had signed a "hosting agreement" with the ECB "to boost cricketing ties between our countries". Shah signed the agreement at a meeting with ECB vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni.

Present at the meeting were BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and board treasurer Arun Dhumal.

While Shah did not spell out details of what the agreement entailed, Cricinfo reported that it was specific to the 2020 IPL.

