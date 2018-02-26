Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

BCCI Considering Women's Exhibition Matches During IPL

Cricketnext | Updated: February 26, 2018, 5:16 PM IST
BCCI Considering Women's Exhibition Matches During IPL

File image of Vinod Rai (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The BCCI is considering the idea of conducting a few women T20 exhibition matches, during this year's IPL. According to Times of India, this move will test the waters, before a separate women's league is launched.

If Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai is to be believed, the BCCI is committed to conducting a women's IPL, and the exhibition matches could act as a stepping stone towards the league. "If we find that we can host a few exhibition matches then BCCI would like to do it this year. The women cricketers deserve to play IPL," Rai told TOI.

The same proposal had come from the IPL Governing council in October last year. It stated, "The members deliberated on the requirement for a women's event besides an event for the juniors. The members suggested that a plan can be drawn and presented at the subsequent meeting."

CoA member and former women's skipper Diana Edulji feels that a lot of planning needs to be done before the idea materialises. "The IPL GC may discuss it for sure. If it's feasible we will do it. I am all for women's IPL. But it's too late this year to come up with a full-fledged event because of time constraint. We need a different window and, therefore, we can't rush into it. It needs a lot of planning," Diana said.

If all goes well, players from Australia and England could be available for the exhibition matches.

Apart from that Diana praised the Indian women's team for winning the ODI and T20 series. She said, "I am happy with the way they played. This series has shown a new Indian team. The body language was good. Their fielding picked up and they were keen to win the series."
bcciCOADiana EduljiVinod RaiWomen's IPL
First Published: February 26, 2018, 5:05 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking