BCCI Considering Women's Exhibition Matches During IPL

If Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai is to be believed, the BCCI is committed to conducting a women's IPL, and the exhibition matches could act as a stepping stone towards the league. "If we find that we can host a few exhibition matches then BCCI would like to do it this year. The women cricketers deserve to play IPL," Rai told TOI.
The same proposal had come from the IPL Governing council in October last year. It stated, "The members deliberated on the requirement for a women's event besides an event for the juniors. The members suggested that a plan can be drawn and presented at the subsequent meeting."
CoA member and former women's skipper Diana Edulji feels that a lot of planning needs to be done before the idea materialises. "The IPL GC may discuss it for sure. If it's feasible we will do it. I am all for women's IPL. But it's too late this year to come up with a full-fledged event because of time constraint. We need a different window and, therefore, we can't rush into it. It needs a lot of planning," Diana said.
If all goes well, players from Australia and England could be available for the exhibition matches.
Apart from that Diana praised the Indian women's team for winning the ODI and T20 series. She said, "I am happy with the way they played. This series has shown a new Indian team. The body language was good. Their fielding picked up and they were keen to win the series."
First Published: February 26, 2018, 5:05 PM IST