BCCI Considers Urging ICC to Ban Pakistan From World Cup

Devadyuti Das |Cricketnext | Updated: February 21, 2019, 11:37 AM IST
In the wake of the Pulwama terrorist attack in which the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) lost 40 jawans last week, the BCCI is considering sending a letter to the ICC demanding Pakistan be barred from the upcoming World Cup in England.

CricketNext has learnt that on the instructions of Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has been asked to draft this letter addressed to the ICC chairman Shashank Manohar.

However, a decision on whether the letter will be formally sent to the ICC will only be taken after legal clarity is obtained on the matter. A source confirmed to CricketNext on Thursday that this issue too may result in yet another flashpoint between Rai and his CoA colleague, former India women’s captain Diana Edulji, who is opposed to sending such a letter.

“Edulji is not in favour of sending such a letter. The CoA will meet on Friday to decide if they can or should send such a letter,” the source added.

The CoA also needs to get advice from the sports ministry, Ministry of External Affairs and Home Ministry before they can go ahead and take such an extreme step, the source informed.

India are scheduled to clash with Pakistan in a group match on June 16 at Old Trafford. Some prominent Indian cricketers including Harbhajan Singh and Sourav Ganguly have called for India to boycott that game in protest of the attack. All ICC member boards are meant to be at a scheduling workshop from February 24-26.
