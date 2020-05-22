Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

BCCI Could Consider Dharamsala for National Camp Instead of Bengaluru Due to Coronavirus

HP has more than 100 cases and has recorded 4 COVID-19 deaths so far.

Cricketnext Staff |May 22, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
A scenic view of the Dharmasala stadium. (Image credit: BCCI)

With the civil aviation ministry announcing that domestic flights will be operational from May 25, Treasurer Arun Dhumal said the BCCI is looking at exploring safe zones for a national camp in case it can't be held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Does this make Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh an option considering that HPCA now has a state of the art indoor stadium?

"Since it's my state association, I would never, from my end, push it but if after exploring options, BCCI finds that Dharamsala can have a camp, I am more than ready to make all the arrangements. Even the hotel where the Indian team stays 'Pavilion' is HPCA property," he said.

"In case, the situation in Himachal is under control and it's considered to be a safe zone as per government protocols, the HPCA will then do everything to make it a bio-secure environment. It all depends on what is best available option," he added.

Interestingly, the last time the Indian team was together for an ODI game against South Africa in Dharamsala. However, the match (March 12) was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain. The rest of the series was suspended after that due to the coronavirus pandemic.

HP has more than 100 cases and has recorded 4 COVID-19 deaths so far.

Arun DhumalbcciDharamsalaIndia cricket camp

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more