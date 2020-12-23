- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee To Interview Aspirants For Selectors' Spots
The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will interview candidates for the three posts of selectors on Thursday.
- IANS
- Updated: December 23, 2020, 10:28 PM IST
The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will interview candidates for the three posts of selectors on Thursday.The tenure of Sarandeep Singh, Jatin Paranjape and Devang Gandhi ended in September, as they had served their four-year terms and they will be replaced at the most in two-three days.
Also read: New IPL Franchises, Tax Exemptions for T20 World Cup Among Many Issues on Agenda
Selecting the team for Australia was the trio's last assignment under the chairmanship of Sunil Joshi. Joshi and Harvinder Singh were picked as selectors in March, replacing MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda while Sarandeep, Paranjape and Gandhi continued for a few more months.Among those who IANS has learned have applied for the post are former India pace bowler Ajit Agarkar (26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is), who could be a favourite for the chief selector's post.
Also read: Shubman Gill Shines in Nets as India Get Preparation for Second Test Underway
Former India left-arm spinner Maninder Singh (35 Tests and 59 ODIs), former India opener Shiv Sunder Das (23 Tests and four ODIs), former India pace bowler Chetan Sharma (23 Tests and 65 ODIs), former India stumper Ajay Ratra (6 Tests and 12 ODIs), former India off-spinner Nikhil Chopra (one Test and 39 ODIs), and former India wicket-keeper Vijay Dahiya (two Tests and 19 ODIs) have also thrown their hats in the ring. Although the new BCCI constitution does not mention that selectors have to be picked on zonal basis, it is likely that the old format will be followed.
"Agarkar is favourite from the West Zone. Das could be picked from East Zone. There are five from North Zone. They will be interviewed on Thursday and their names will be declared soon, probably in two-three days," a source told IANS.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking