Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 - 09 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan

326 (109.3)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

92/4 (28.0)

England trail by 234 runs with 6 wickets remaining

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

BCCI, Cricket Australia to Discuss Swapping of T20 World Cups in ICC Board Meeting

It is expected that Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah along with CA’s Earl Eddings and Nick Hockley will reach a consensus on the hosting of 2021 and 2022 editions.

PTI |August 6, 2020, 8:05 PM IST
BCCI, Cricket Australia to Discuss Swapping of T20 World Cups in ICC Board Meeting

The heads of BCCI and Cricket Australia will be connecting virtually to discuss the hosting of two T20 World Cups in the next two years when the ICC’s all-powerful board meets on Friday.

The decision will also be impacted by the stand of the two boards on the next ICC chairman, the nomination process of which is yet to be announced formally.

It is expected that Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah along with CA’s Earl Eddings and Nick Hockley will reach a consensus on the hosting of 2021 and 2022 editions.

“The the main agenda of the meeting is scheduling of ICC tournaments including the women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand early next year. It is expected that some decisions will be taken,” an ICC Board member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The ICC World T20 which was scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 this year was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, making way for the Indian Premier League to be held from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

It is expected that Cricket Australia will like to host the T20 World Cup in October 2021 as it had already started preparations and wouldn’t like to wait for two years but BCCI also doesn’t want to forego its right to host the tournament in 2021.

“The BCCI was originally scheduled to host the T20 World Cup in 2021 and they would like to go ahead. Another reason being, hosting a T20 World Cup in 2022 and then a 50 over global event within a gap of just one year. It would be an overkill,” another ICC board member said.

However for Cricket Australia, it also has a few points in its favour. “The ICC website states that those who have booked match tickets for Australia World T20 event should wait till further announcement. The reason being CA wants to host the event next year,” he said.

It is also learnt that there is a good chance that the eight-team Women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand in February-March 2021 will go ahead as per schedule.

“Yes, the qualification tournament is yet to be finished and since every country’s Covid situation is different, that is one headache that the ICC has. Going by health safety issues, New Zealand is one of the best performing nations globally,” he said.

bccicricket australiaicc meetingsourav gangulyT20 World Cup

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more