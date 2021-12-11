‘BCCI Didn’t Give Him Respect’: Ex-Pak Bowler Slams Indian Cricket Board for Kohli's Removal as ODI Captain

Virat Kohli’s sacking as ODI captain has left the cricketing world divided. While some have welcomed the decision of split captaincy, several cricket experts believe that the move was unnecessary, citing the captaincy record of Kohli in One Day Internationals.

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria is the latest person to join the bandwagon. Speaking in his latest YouTube video, he said the BCCI’s way of removing Kohli from captaincy duties in ODIs was inappropriate and the board should have approached for a better way of communication.

Heaping praise on Kohli’s tenure, Kaneria felt that the former should have been shown more ‘respect’.

“Did the BCCI do the right thing with Kohli? I don’t think so. They did not give him respect. He has gotten India 65 wins as captain, the fourth-highest by any India skipper. The thing is why didn’t you inform someone whose record as captain isn’t bad at all. Second most-highest runs as India ODI skipper. Based on his record, he deserved respect. Sure, he hasn’t won an ICC trophy as captain but the way he has led is phenomenal,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

Terming Kohli a ‘superstar’ in world cricket, Kaneria opined that the Delhi cricketer’s poor run in the recent past would have been one of the reasons behind his sacking.

“The only two superstars going around in world cricket at the moment are Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. You should respect your superstars. The BCCI were harsh in removing Kohli without informing him. Sourav Ganguly is such a big name, a former captain. He should have communicated to Virat that we would like Rohit to captain. Another thing that went against him was that Kohli was not scoring runs as big and fluently as he used to,” Kaneria pointed out.

Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had clarified that why the selectors made this surprising decision.

“It’s a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats,” Ganguly told ANI.

