ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 11, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

2ND INN

Riyaan CC

197/2 (10.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia Tigers CC
Nicosia Tigers CC*

80/7 (8.3)

Nicosia Tigers CC need 118 runs in 9 balls at 78.66 rpo
Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Toss won by Riyaan CC (decided to bat)

BCCI Didn't Treat MS Dhoni Well, Deserved a Farewell Game, Says Saqlain Mushtaq

In India and Pakistan both, there is a huge fan following of the cricketers, and are treated like gods. But MS Dhoni's retirement without a proper farewell match hasn't gone down well with some of the players from Pakistan.

Cricketnext Staff |August 23, 2020, 8:34 AM IST
ms dhoni, bcci, saqlain mushtaq

In India and Pakistan both, there is a huge fan following of the cricketers, and are treated like gods. But MS Dhoni's retirement without a proper farewell match hasn't gone down well with some of the players from Pakistan. Latest entrant in the list is Saqlain Mushtaq, who feels that the BCCI did not treat him the right way, and should have given him one last match.

ALSO READ - MS Dhoni Destroyed Oppositions at Will When He Started Off: Michael Holding

“I always say positive things and try not to spread negativity in any way but I think I should say this. This is kind of a defeat of BCCI. They did not treat a big player like him in the right way. The retirement shouldn’t have happened like this. This is coming straight from my heart and I believe millions of his fans feel the same way. I’m really sorry to BCCI that I’m saying this but they didn’t treat Dhoni well, I’m hurt,” said Saqlain in his YouTube channel.

Dhoni, unexpectedly announced his retirement on August 15 this year. Saqlain added, “May God bless him in his future endeavours and whatever decisions he makes but there is one regret that I have. I think Dhoni’s every fan will have the same regret. It would’ve been great to see him retire after playing in the India kit for one last time."

“Glad that he will play in IPL. But his international retirement should have been different. Every cricketer has some dreams, I had that too but because of my injury that didn’t materialize but I believe every cricketer wants to exit the game on a high as he had entered it. I’m sure Dhoni must have had this dream.”

ALSO READ - MS Dhoni Rightly Predicted Kamran Akmal's Dismissal in 2007 World T20 Final: RP Singh

“MS Dhoni you are a gem of a person and real hero, proud of you,” he signed off.

bccidhoni retiresMS DhoniSaqlain Mustaq

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
