'BCCI Does Much Better Job Staging Domestic Events'-Under 19 Manager Reveals Bio-Bubble Ordeal

The manager of the ICC Under-19 World Cup has revealed the ordeal he and his colleagues had to go through after they were found Covid-19 positive inside the bio-bubble. Lashing out at the authorities, Lobzang G. Tenzing said even the BCCI state units manage their state of affairs better. It must be noted that this was an ICC event. Adding that the authorities showed laxity, he recalled how local Indian restaurants came to their aid.

Tournament bio-bubble was a joke, the authorities were lethargic. It poses additional logistical issues and people were lethargic. Our time in Guyana was tough to say the least. When I and my colleagues were down with COVID, no medical help was provided, no doctor, no medicines. Our team physio came to our rescue. It was like a system failure,” said Tenzing as quoted by The Indian Express.

He said the hotels didn’t have separate floors; furthermore, the rooms didn’t have basic amenities like running water. “In the hotel we stayed there were no separate floors for teams. We were staying on the same floor as other hotel guests. There was nobody to man the isolation period. The rooms did not have regular running water and players faced food issues. Luckily few Indian restaurants close by helped us on that front,” added Tenzing.

Advertisement

“During practice games, the stadium had no water in the washrooms. I can safely say we state units and the BCCI do a much better job staging domestic events in a bio-secure environment,” concluded Tenzing.

This news breaks on the back of a report where it said that seven of the Indian players weren’t allowed to enter the bio bubble.

This was after a long flight from Dubai to Port-of-Spain via Amsterdam. Left-arm pacer Ravi Kumar, who played a huge role in the team’s unprecedented fifth World Cup triumph, and opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi were among the players who were told to ‘go back to India’ as they were not jabbed.

Team manager Lobzang G. Tenzing, who came to their rescue with the help of the ICC and colleagues in the BCCI, narrated the “harrowing experience" of the players. The India and Trinidad government, too, had to step in to resolve the situation.

“After we landed at Port-of-Spain, we had to take a charter flight to Guyana but seven of our boys were stopped as they were not vaccinated. We tried to explain to the immigration officials that India had not started their vaccination yet but they instructed us to take the next flight out of the country,” Tenzing, who heads the Sikkim Cricket Association, told PTI

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here