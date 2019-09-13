BCCI Elections: MP, Chhattisgarh & Karnataka Comply With Amendments

Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh on Friday decided to comply with the Committee of Administrators' directive on constitutional amendments, leaving only four associations non-compliant ahead of the state elections on September 28.
The Supreme Court-appointed COA, which last week extended the deadline of holding state elections by two weeks, had issued an ultimatum to state bodies to put their house in order by September 12.
The state elections will be followed by the BCCI elections on October 22. The constitutional amendments are with regards to administrative reforms recommended by the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee.
"Lot of associations sought clarifications and they have been provided. Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh came to us today (and their concerns have been addressed," said COA chief Vinod Rai after a meeting.
Out of 38 state units, seven were non compliant as recent as last week. With Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka coming on board, the number of non-compliant units has been reduced to four, including Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh.
"None from Haryana and Tamil Nadu has come to us," said Rai.
On Wednesday, former Chairman of State Law Commission of Maharashtra DN Choudhari had turned down the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) offer to become an electoral officer for its upcoming elections saying holding elections will be disregarding the Supreme Court order of July 5, 2018.
Asked his view on the matter, Rai said: "It is totally incorrect. If that is the case, how are 30 states conducting the elections? That stay order was of July last year."
There are multiple Interim Applications (IA) by state associations pending in the Supreme Court even as the COA has directed states to complete the electoral process by September 28.
Asked if the state and the subsequent BCCI elections are on track, Rai said, "There is no doubt about that."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
BCCI Elections: MP, Chhattisgarh & Karnataka Comply With Amendments
The state elections will be followed by the BCCI elections on October 22.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 10, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
Indian Cricketers' Association Invites Former Players to Become Members
Cricketnext Staff | September 7, 2019, 1:30 PM IST
CoA Appoints Committee to Monitor BCA and Conduct Elections
Cricketnext Staff | September 6, 2019, 2:29 PM IST
BCCI CoA Extends Deadline for State Body Elections to Sept 28
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
PNG v USALauderhill, Florida
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019
ZIM v AFGMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings