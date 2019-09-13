Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE ASHES, 2019 5th Test, The Oval, London, 12 - 16 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

England

294 (87.1)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia*

31/2 (12.4)

Australia trail by 263 runs

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 1: USA VS PNG

upcoming
USA USA
PNG PNG

Lauderhill, Florida

13 Sep, 201919:15 IST

Match 2: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

14 Sep, 201918:00 IST

BCCI Elections: MP, Chhattisgarh & Karnataka Comply With Amendments

The state elections will be followed by the BCCI elections on October 22.

PTI |September 13, 2019, 4:09 PM IST
BCCI Elections: MP, Chhattisgarh & Karnataka Comply With Amendments

Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh on Friday decided to comply with the Committee of Administrators' directive on constitutional amendments, leaving only four associations non-compliant ahead of the state elections on September 28.

The Supreme Court-appointed COA, which last week extended the deadline of holding state elections by two weeks, had issued an ultimatum to state bodies to put their house in order by September 12.

The state elections will be followed by the BCCI elections on October 22. The constitutional amendments are with regards to administrative reforms recommended by the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee.

"Lot of associations sought clarifications and they have been provided. Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh came to us today (and their concerns have been addressed," said COA chief Vinod Rai after a meeting.

Out of 38 state units, seven were non compliant as recent as last week. With Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka coming on board, the number of non-compliant units has been reduced to four, including Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh.

"None from Haryana and Tamil Nadu has come to us," said Rai.

On Wednesday, former Chairman of State Law Commission of Maharashtra DN Choudhari had turned down the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) offer to become an electoral officer for its upcoming elections saying holding elections will be disregarding the Supreme Court order of July 5, 2018.

Asked his view on the matter, Rai said: "It is totally incorrect. If that is the case, how are 30 states conducting the elections? That stay order was of July last year."

There are multiple Interim Applications (IA) by state associations pending in the Supreme Court even as the COA has directed states to complete the electoral process by September 28.

Asked if the state and the subsequent BCCI elections are on track, Rai said, "There is no doubt about that."

bcciBCCI electionsCommittee of Administratorslodha committeeVinod Rai

Related stories

Indian Cricketers' Association Invites Former Players to Become Members
Cricketnext Staff | September 10, 2019, 10:27 AM IST

Indian Cricketers' Association Invites Former Players to Become Members

CoA Appoints Committee to Monitor BCA and Conduct Elections
Cricketnext Staff | September 7, 2019, 1:30 PM IST

CoA Appoints Committee to Monitor BCA and Conduct Elections

BCCI CoA Extends Deadline for State Body Elections to Sept 28
Cricketnext Staff | September 6, 2019, 2:29 PM IST

BCCI CoA Extends Deadline for State Body Elections to Sept 28

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

PNG v USA
Lauderhill, Florida

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...