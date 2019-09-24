Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202014:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

15 Mar, 202014:00 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202014:00 IST

'BCCI Elections on Track' - CoA Chief Vinod Rai Dismisses Reports of Seeking Two-Week Delay

Diana Edulji said while she is "against any delay in conducting the BCCI elections", she understands that a day's extension is due to state polls.

PTI |September 24, 2019, 2:37 PM IST
'BCCI Elections on Track' - CoA Chief Vinod Rai Dismisses Reports of Seeking Two-Week Delay

The BCCI's much-awaited elections have been rescheduled by a day to October 23 in the wake of assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, Chairman of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) running Indian cricket Vinod Rai told PTI on Tuesday.

Both the states will be voting on October 21 in a single-phase elections and to ensure that voter members from the two units are not inconvenienced, the Cricket Board poll has been postponed by a day.

"The BCCI elections are on track. It's just because of the state polls, we have decided to reschedule by a day. So it will now be held on October 23 instead of October 22. Anything else that you read anywhere will be factually incorrect," CoA chief Rai told PTI on Tuesday.

Another CoA member Diana Edulji said while she is "against any delay in conducting the BCCI elections", she understands that a day's extension is due to state polls.

"As per the Supreme Court order passed on September 20, the state units may be granted a few days' grace but BCCI elections should be on time. We may defer it by a day due to assembly elections in Maharashtra on 21st," the former India women's captain said.

Rai was happy with the outcome of the Supreme Court hearing on the Tuesday during which its petition seeking clarification on the permission granted to the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association to hold elections, was admitted.

"Today, the petition came up for hearing. The BCCI counsel was there, TNCA counsel and amicus curiae P S Narsimha was there. I am happy with the outcome," he said.

"The SC took cognisance of the fact that some state units are misinterpreting the order mischievously on 'disqualification being confined to office-bearers only'," said Rai.

"Many felt that it meant that the 70-year clause (age cap), non-Indian passport holder clause have been done away with, which is not the case," the former CAG added.

bcciBCCI electionsVinod Rai

Related stories

Srinivasan's Daughter Rupa Gurunath Set to Become TNCA President
Cricketnext Staff | September 22, 2019, 6:22 PM IST

Srinivasan's Daughter Rupa Gurunath Set to Become TNCA President

Cricketing Activities in Non-compliant States Will Not be Affected: Vinod Rai
Cricketnext Staff | September 16, 2019, 5:05 PM IST

Cricketing Activities in Non-compliant States Will Not be Affected: Vinod Rai

Jaydev Shah Elected Saurashtra Cricket Association President
Cricketnext Staff | September 22, 2019, 6:51 PM IST

Jaydev Shah Elected Saurashtra Cricket Association President

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more